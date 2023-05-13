Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to catch Chespin, Quilladin, and Chesnaught

With the latest Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle, Chesnaught made its long-awaited debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Shiny Armor Pokemon is a formidable beast to have in a player's battle party and will surely prove useful, be it in Tera Raid Battles or PvP. While Chesnaught made its appearance in Paldea in the stated event, one can also get their hands on Chespin and Quilladin.

The ongoing phase of the Mighty Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle began on Friday, May 12, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, May 14, at 11.59 pm UTC. It will return again for another time on Friday, May 19, at 12 am UTC and will commence on Sunday, May 21, at 11.59 pm UTC.

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

While Chesnaught may or may not appear again in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the future, trainers should not miss out on this opportunity to catch not only the Spiny Armor Pokemon but also the other two evolutionary forms.

How to get your hands on Chespin, Quilladin, and Chesnaught in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Chesnaught has the Rock Tera Type and bears the unique Mightiest Mark for the ongoing Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event. Annihilape is once again a viable counter for this Tera Raid Boss, with other options being Koraidon, Appletun, and Klefki. Players can catch Chesnaught only once per save data.

They can participate in the event several times, with later victories rewarding other in-game items. Once trainers have caught Chesnaught from the Tera Raid Battle event, they can get their hands on Chespin and Quilladin too. To do so, they must breed the Spiny Armor Pokemon with Ditto.

Play Pokémon @playpokemon



Find out more here pkmn.news/42dVJwM Chesnaught with the Mightiest Mark is now appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles throughout #PokemonScarletViolet ! Join your friends, and take on this formidable foe!Find out more here Chesnaught with the Mightiest Mark is now appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles throughout #PokemonScarletViolet! Join your friends, and take on this formidable foe!Find out more here ➡️pkmn.news/42dVJwM https://t.co/Hq0Lv9ZRlR

The latter can breed with most other pocket monsters, and players should consider doing so with a 6IV Ditto. This will land them a Chespin egg, which they can hatch to get the Spiny Nut Pokemon. They can then evolve Chespin to Quilladin by leveling it to level 16 and further into Chesnaught at 36.

Chesnaught has a total stat of 530, with 88 in HP and 122 in Def. This makes it a great pocket monster to use in battles with other trainers in-game.

How to get Shiny Chesnaught in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trainers will not be able to get a shiny variant of the Spiny Armor Pokemon from the ongoing Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event in the Gen IX titles. Breeding with Ditto is the only option to get a Shiny Chespin that can then be evolved into Shiny Quilladin and Shiny Chesnaught.

Trainers should remember that Chespin will not bear the Mightiest Mark like the Tera Raid Boss Chesnaught. Apart from breeding and hatching, they can also get their hands on Chespin through trading with other players in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

