Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to catch Grookey, Thwackey, and Rillaboom

The upcoming weekend marks the perfect occasion for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailers to get their hands on Grookey, Thwackey, and Rillaboom in Paldea. The Mighty Rillaboom Tera Raid Battle event will come online for its second and final phase, allowing players to encounter the formidable beast and catch it. Once having done so, they can also get their hands on its early evolution forms.

Not all pocket monsters from earlier generations are normally available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. At launch, the Paldean Pokedex missed quite a few popular critters from earlier generations. While the induction of Pokemon HOME mechanics has allowed trainers to bring plenty of them over, Game Freak has also introduced pocket monsters through 7-star Mighty Tera Raid Battles.

Catching Grookey, Thwackey, and Rillaboom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The second phase of the Mighty Rillaboom Tera Raid Battle event is slated to begin on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. The event's first phase was live last weekend.

During the occasion, players who have unlocked black crystal Tera Raids in Paldea will encounter the formidable beast with Normal Tera Type in 7-star Tera Raids. The best counters to take it down include Corviknight with the moves Body Press, Screech, Iron Defense, and Roost.

Rillaboom was introduced in Generation VIII and is a Grass-type pocket monster. According to Bulbapedia, its physical characteristics are based on gorillas and drummers.

The Drummer Pokemon has 100 HP, 125 Atk, 90 Def, 60 SpAtk, 70 SpDef, and 85 Speed. It is an exciting catch to add to anyone's team in Paldea, provided they set it up with proper movesets and builds.

Once players have caught Rillaboom, they can then breed it with a Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This will provide them with a Grookey egg. Once they have hatched the same, they can evolve it into Thwackey by leveling it to level 16 and then into Rillaboom by taking it to level 35.

While Grookey obtained this way won't have the Mightiest Mark (signifying a pocket monster captured in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle event), this is the easiest way to get a Shiny Grookey, and then Shiny Thwackey and Shiny Rillaboom.

The other ways include trading with another trainer who is willing to part with the unique variant of the Drummer Pokemon or bringing it into Paldea with the help of Pokemon HOME.

To participate in the Mighty Rillaboom Tera Raid Battle event, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will need to download the latest version of the Poke Portal News on their devices. They will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in the battles along with other players over the internet.