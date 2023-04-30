Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to catch Sobble, Drizzile, and Inteleon

With the first phase of the Mighty Inteleon Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coming to its conclusion, fans have been treated to the Secret Agent Pokemon's debut in Paldea. The occasion also marks the first appearance of Sobble and Drizzile in the Gen IX titles, provided trainers are able to get their hands on Inteleon and a Ditto.

The Mighty Inteleon Tera Raid Battle's first phase began on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 12 am UTC and is set to come to an end on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. Those who miss out on it this time around will have another opportunity to encounter the Secret Agent Pokemon later next week.

How to get your hands on Sobble, Drizzile, and Inteleon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Inteleon bears the Mightiest Mark, featuring a pocket monster that has been caught in a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It sports the Ice Tera Type, with Annihilape and Kingambit being the best counters to take the Tera Raid boss down. Successfully completing the Tera Raid will reward players with in-game items and pocket monsters.

Find out more here pkmn.news/3H9L5P3 Inteleon with the Mightiest Mark is now appearing in black crystal Tera Raids throughout #PokemonScarletViolet ! Join your friends, and take on this formidable foe!Find out more here Inteleon with the Mightiest Mark is now appearing in black crystal Tera Raids throughout #PokemonScarletViolet! Join your friends, and take on this formidable foe!Find out more here ➡️pkmn.news/3H9L5P3 https://t.co/0AXkpLxD7m

Once you have caught Inteleon, players must breed the pocket monster with a Ditto to get their hands on Sobble and Drizzile. Ditto, also known as the Transformation Pokemon, can breed with any other pocket monster, barring some caveats.

Players are advised to breed the Inteleon with a 6IV Ditto to get the best possible Sobble Egg. Also known as the Water Lizard Pokemon, Sobble is one of the Starter Pokemon of Pokemon Sword and Shield in the Galar region. Players can evolve it into Drizzile by leveling the former to level 16 through battling or using EXP. Candy and Rare Candy.

Drizzile can be further evolved into Inteleon by leveling it to level 35. The latter is a formidable beast to have in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with exceptional attacking prowess. It boasts 120 Speed stat and 125 Special Attack stat, amounting to a total stat of 530.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers should remember that Sobble and the subsequent evolutions will not have the Mightiest Mark. This is also the only method of getting a Shiny Sobble, Shiny Drizzile, and Shiny Inteleon.

#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

The second phase of the Inteleon Tera Raid Battle event will return later this week on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 12 am UTC. It will end on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. Players who wish to fight the Tera Raid boss by banding together with others over the internet will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

They must also ensure they have the latest version of the Poke Portal News downloaded in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While the update should happen automatically, provided their devices are connected to the internet, trainers can also do so by going into the Mystery Gift option and doing it themselves.

