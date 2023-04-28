Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Inteleon rewards: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

The Mighty Inteleon Tera Raid Battle event is currently online in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with players being able to encounter Inteleon for the first time in Paldea. The Secret Agent Pocket Monster appears in Seven-Star Tera Raids for gamers to battle against. Apart from catching it, trainers can also get their hands on plenty of in-game items as rewards during the event.

The Pokemon Company has been utilizing such events to introduce popular creatures from earlier generations who were not a part of the Gen IX titles at launch. Through similar means, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers have had the opportunity to catch Charizard, Cinderace, Greninja, Samurott, and Typhlosion.

PP Up, Ability Patch, and other rewards in Mighty Inteleon Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battle event

Play Pokémon



Inteleon with the Mightiest Mark is now appearing in black crystal Tera Raids throughout #PokemonScarletViolet ! Join your friends, and take on this formidable foe!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers who are able to successfully complete the Mighty Tera Raid Battle event will get to catch the boss. Moreover, they can participate in it repeatedly to earn more in-game items as rewards. That said, players can only capture one Inteleon per save data. The complete list of drops is as follows:

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Calcium

Ghost Tera Shard

TM 114

Ability Patch

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Calcium

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Mild Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Ghost Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

In the ongoing Tera Raid Battle event, Inteleon appears with the Ice Tera Type. , Keeping that in mind, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will have to strategize to defeat the formidable beast. Inteleon's best counters include Annihilape (with Rage Fist, Drain Punch, Sunny Day, Bulk Up) and Kingambit (Swords Dance, Kowtow Cleave, Iron Hand, Taunt).

Pokémon



In a Tera Raid Battle, you'll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!

Players must ensure they have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded in their Gen IX titles to paricipate in the event. They can do so by going to the X menu, then to the Mystery Gift option, and finally clicking Check Poke Portal News. The download will happen automatically, provided players have their devices connected to the internet.

For those Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers who wish to participate in the Mighty Inteleon Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event with other gamers online, they will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. Players will need the black crystals unlocked in-game to engage in the battle.

The Mighty Inteleon Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has two phases. The first began on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 12 am UTC and is set to come to an end on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. The event will once again return for its second phase on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will run until Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

