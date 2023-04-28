Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Inteleon rewards: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

The Mighty Inteleon Tera Raid Battle event is currently online in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with players being able to encounter Inteleon for the first time in Paldea. The Secret Agent Pocket Monster appears in Seven-Star Tera Raids for gamers to battle against. Apart from catching it, trainers can also get their hands on plenty of in-game items as rewards during the event.
The Pokemon Company has been utilizing such events to introduce popular creatures from earlier generations who were not a part of the Gen IX titles at launch. Through similar means, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers have had the opportunity to catch Charizard, Cinderace, Greninja, Samurott, and Typhlosion.
PP Up, Ability Patch, and other rewards in Mighty Inteleon Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battle event
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers who are able to successfully complete the Mighty Tera Raid Battle event will get to catch the boss. Moreover, they can participate in it repeatedly to earn more in-game items as rewards. That said, players can only capture one Inteleon per save data. The complete list of drops is as follows:
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Calcium
- Ghost Tera Shard
- TM 114
- Ability Patch
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Rare Candy
- Calcium
- Star Piece
- Comet Shard
- Nugget
- Mild Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Ghost Tera Shard
- Ability Capsule
- Ability Patch
In the ongoing Tera Raid Battle event, Inteleon appears with the Ice Tera Type. , Keeping that in mind, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will have to strategize to defeat the formidable beast. Inteleon's best counters include Annihilape (with Rage Fist, Drain Punch, Sunny Day, Bulk Up) and Kingambit (Swords Dance, Kowtow Cleave, Iron Hand, Taunt).
Players must ensure they have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded in their Gen IX titles to paricipate in the event. They can do so by going to the X menu, then to the Mystery Gift option, and finally clicking Check Poke Portal News. The download will happen automatically, provided players have their devices connected to the internet.
For those Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers who wish to participate in the Mighty Inteleon Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event with other gamers online, they will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. Players will need the black crystals unlocked in-game to engage in the battle.
The Mighty Inteleon Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has two phases. The first began on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 12 am UTC and is set to come to an end on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. The event will once again return for its second phase on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will run until Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.