Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to claim new DLC uniform sets in-game

At the tail-end of the recent Pokemon Day announcement, some big news was dropped for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Much like many players and leakers had suspected, the titles will be receiving a paid DLC called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero that can be pre-purchased right now on the Nintendo eShop.

To incentivize gamers to purchase it, Game Freak is offering exclusive content in the form of extra outfits for their overworld avatar. Unlike the rest of the DLC, these bonus clothing items can be redeemed right now. However, some players may not know how to do that.

With these new outfits giving gamers a drop of avatar customization that these titles so dreadfully need, a lot of players may have purchased the DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet only to discover that they cannot find their new cosmetics. Thankfully, this updated wardrobe can be easily accessed with a bit of menu management.

Accessing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new DLC uniforms

A close-up of Pokemon Violet's new uniforms (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To access the outfits, you will first need to purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. This can be done on the Nintendo eShop; a handy plug-in link has also been added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Pressing the X button will bring up a menu where you can access things like their party's status or your Pokedex. Here, you will also find a promotional banner for the DLC now.

Selecting this banner will take you directly to the store page, where you can purchase the DLC for either game. This will cost you US$34.99. Once you have bought the expansion, you can redeem the free set of uniforms for your avatar.

The developers actually revealed how players could do this in a trailer, but in a rather odd fashion. They only told viewers how they could get the items for a brief second in the trailer through a paragraph of fine print.

Once you purchase their DLC, you will need to reopen Scarlet/Violet. Subsequently, you will need to open the menu using the X button. After that, you will see a new icon appearing on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC banner. Selecting this will take you to a screen advertising the expansion and will also host a list of items ready to be picked up.

Press A in-game on this screen to redeem all the new uniforms to equip your avatar with. Once you have your cosmetics, you can find them with the rest of the clothing items in the Appearance menu by pressing the left directional button on the left controller.

Though the uniforms do little to fix the problem trainers already have with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's lack of trainer customization — especially when compared to the last three games — their inclusion does give players some much-needed variety. It is a bit unfortunate that one needs to pay $34.99 to get the bonus content. Nevertheless, it is a nice bonus for those who purchased their DLC ahead of time.

