Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Everything we know about incoming DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet had the release date for its upcoming DLC, "The Indigo Disk" announced on November 2, 2023. The second chapter in the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion is confirmed to debut on the Nintendo eShop on December 14, 2023. However, Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have still not enlightened fans on every detail surrounding the new downloadable content.

While leaks have swirled around The Indigo Disk since it was announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, until the DLC debuts, it's hard to tell how true these claims really are. If fans are looking for verified information, it's often ideal to get it from Game Freak and The Pokemon Company's own words.

With that in mind, it isn't a bad time to review what is currently known about The Indigo Disk with a little over a month before it arrives.

What we currently know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk DLC

The story and setting

The Indigo Disk will conclude the story of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Following the first Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, "The Teal Mask," The Indigo Disk will finish the overarching story of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion. Trainers will have to complete the story of both the main Scarlet/Violet story and The Teal Mask before The Indigo Disk can be undertaken.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will venture to Blueberry Academy, a counterpart to Paldea's Uva/Naranja Academy. Blueberry Academy is a high-tech educational facility that is located in the sea and hosts a plethora of established and budding Pokemon trainers. Fans will arrive as part of an exchange program to further their studies while also meeting new and returning faces.

Blueberry Academy is a place of learning and competition in The Indigo Disk. (Image via Game Freak)

All the while, mysteries surrounding the Pokemon Terapagos and its connection to the Terastal Phenomenon will slowly reveal themselves. What is the link between Terapagos, The Teal Mask's Ogerpon, and the strange Paldean locale of Area Zero? Before the conclusion of the story, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will likely have the answers they seek.

New and returning characters

Kieran and Carmine from The Teal Mask will return in The Indigo Disk. (Image via Game Freak)

In addition to an all-new location for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to visit, they'll meet new characters and even see some returning faces, particularly from The Teal Mask DLC. The sibling trainer duo of Carmine and Kieran are joining trainers on their journey to Blueberry Academy after assisting in The Teal Mask's adventures in Kitakami.

On top of having familiar friends at their side, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will encounter the inhabitants of Blueberry Academy, including:

Cyrano - Founder and director of Blueberry Academy. A longtime friend of Clavell who visits Paldea to ask players to visit his educational establishment after hearing about their exploits in Paldea in Kitakami.

- Founder and director of Blueberry Academy. A longtime friend of Clavell who visits Paldea to ask players to visit his educational establishment after hearing about their exploits in Paldea in Kitakami. Lacey - A member of Blueberry League Elite Four. Considered the dependable member of the group who helps players explore the school.

- A member of Blueberry League Elite Four. Considered the dependable member of the group who helps players explore the school. Crispin - A member of the Blueberry League Elite Four who loves to cook for his fellow trainers when he isn't battling challengers.

- A member of the Blueberry League Elite Four who loves to cook for his fellow trainers when he isn't battling challengers. Amarys - A member of the Blueberry League Elite Four who is known for her reserved demeanor.

- A member of the Blueberry League Elite Four who is known for her reserved demeanor. Drayton - Although he retains a position in the Blueberry League Elite Four, Drayton is somewhat flippant and tends to skip his classes, resulting in him repeating his current year in the academy three times.

New/returning Pokemon and new Paradox species

Several Starter Pokemon will be returning in The Indigo Disk. (Image via Game Freak)

The main focus as far as new creatures are concerned in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC is centered on Terapagos, which has an ordinary form as well as a vastly different Terastallized form in a somewhat similar fashion to Ogerpon in The Teal Mask. However, several Pokemon absent from Scarlet and Violet's base game, and The Teal Mask will make an appearance.

Although some leakers and data miners have shared what appears to be the entire Pokedex for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk, the Pokemon confirmed to be returning according to Game Freak are as follows:

Bulbasaur Ivysaur Venusaur Squirtle Wartortle Blastoise Oddish Gloom Vileplume Bellossom Doduo Dodrio Seel Dewgong Exeggcute Exeggutor Tyrogue Hitmonlee Hitmonchan Hitmontop Magby Magmar Magmortar Rhyhorn Rhydon Rhyperior Lapras Chikorita Bayleef Meganium Totodile Croconaw Feraligatr Skarmory Smeargle Treecko Grovyle Sceptile Torchic Combusken Blaziken Mudkip Marshtomp Swampert Trapinch Vibrava Flygon Feebas Milotic Beldum Metang Metagross Cranidos Rampardos Shieldon Bastiodon Snivy Servine Serperior Tepig Pignite Emboar Blitzle Zebstrika Cottonee Whimsicott Minccino Cinccino Solosis Duosion Reuniclus Golett Golurk Espurr Meowstic Inkay Malamar Litten Torracat Incineroar Popplio Brionne Primarina Pikipek Trumbeak Toucannon Milcery Alcremie Duraludon

In addition to the returning Pokemon, which will be spread out through Blueberry Academy's various biomes in its Terarium, trainers will also be able to encounter new Paradox species in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These include:

Raging Bolt - Paradox Raikou from the past, an Electric/Dragon-type.

- Paradox Raikou from the past, an Electric/Dragon-type. Iron Crown - Paradox Kobalion from the future, a Steel/Psychic-type.

Archaludon powers up an attack in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk. (Image via Game Freak)

Game Freak has also confirmed the arrival of a new evolution of Duraludon known as Archaludon, which takes on the appearance of a suspension bridge and retains Duraludon's Steel/Dragon-typing. It appears to have the ability to assume a full bridge-like form when charging up its attacks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

New activities and challenges

Blueberry League's Elite Four in the Indigo Disk. (Image via Game Freak)

In addition to participating in the trainer battles of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk's Blueberry League, players will be able to participate in a few new activities to build friendships and enjoy school life at Blueberry Academy. The confirmed additional gameplay features include:

Blueberry League Trials - To qualify for the ability to battle the Elite Four, Pokemon Scarlet, and Violet trainers will have to complete four separate trials set forth by the Elite Four members in separate biomes in the Terarium. These trials include riding Koraidon/Miraidon through an obstacle course in the sky.

- To qualify for the ability to battle the Elite Four, Pokemon Scarlet, and Violet trainers will have to complete four separate trials set forth by the Elite Four members in separate biomes in the Terarium. These trials include riding Koraidon/Miraidon through an obstacle course in the sky. League Clubs - Trainers participating in the Blueberry League will accrue BP, or Blueberry Points, to fund various school clubs. Doing so can result in various rewards, including the ability to decorate a club's room.

- Trainers participating in the Blueberry League will accrue BP, or Blueberry Points, to fund various school clubs. Doing so can result in various rewards, including the ability to decorate a club's room. Guests - Players' friends in Paldea won't be left behind, as they can invite them to Blueberry Academy to spend time together. Characters such as Paldea's Gym Leaders can be invited for a day of photo-taking, conversation, battling, and even trading Pokemon.

New Pokemon moves and a new Tera type

Thunderclap is Raging Bolt's signature move in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk (Image via Game Freak)

New species aren't the only arrivals in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as Game Freak has confirmed a few new attacks for Pocket Monsters to use in battle. The moves that have been displayed by Game Freak include:

Upper Hand - A Fighting-type attack that strikes first and makes an enemy flinch but will fail if an opponent isn't using a high-priority move like Quick Attack, Helping Hand, or Extreme Speed.

- A Fighting-type attack that strikes first and makes an enemy flinch but will fail if an opponent isn't using a high-priority move like Quick Attack, Helping Hand, or Extreme Speed. Psychic Noise - A Psychic-type attack that damages an opponent and keeps it from healing HP for a set number of turns.

- A Psychic-type attack that damages an opponent and keeps it from healing HP for a set number of turns. Thunderclap - Raging Bolt's signature Electric-type move. Fails if an enemy isn't preparing to attack but has higher priority otherwise.

- Raging Bolt's signature Electric-type move. Fails if an enemy isn't preparing to attack but has higher priority otherwise. Tachyon Cutter - Iron Crown's signature Steel-type move. Hits opponents twice in one use and will always hit regardless of Iron Crown's accuracy.

- Iron Crown's signature Steel-type move. Hits opponents twice in one use and will always hit regardless of Iron Crown's accuracy. Electro Shot - Archaludon's signature Electric-type move in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. When first used, it will increase Archaludon's Special Attack stat by one stage and deal damage on the next turn. In rainy weather, Electro Shot will deal damage and raise Archaludon's stats on the same turn.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new Tera Type seems to be tied to Terapagos. (Image via Game Freak)

There's also a 19th Tera Type arriving in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk. It appears to combine all of the previously-existing Tera Types and has an icon similar to a turtle shell based on Game Freak's trailers for the DLC. This may imply that the final Tera Type is reserved for the Legendary Pokemon Terapagos, but not much is currently known one way or the other.

With so much to look forward to in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, trainers will undoubtedly want to give it a shot when it debuts on December 14, 2023. The finale of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero story is at hand, and players will make plenty of new friends and rivals on their path to the conclusion. Hopefully, The Indigo Disk will live up to fans' expectations when it arrives at last.