Salandit is a sneaky lizard-like Pocket monster that can be caught in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This cave-dwelling salamander is a great dual-type Pokemon, having both Fire-type and poison-type. So players looking to add any of these elements to their roster can try to capture this elusive Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have introduced a new generation of Pokemon for players to find and catch. However, Salandit was introduced in the seventh generation of Pokemon. In its evolved form, Salazzle is great at alluring and inducing toxins into enemies.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Salandit is a poison-type and a fire-type Pokemon

Cave biomes are Salandit’s preferred natural Habitat. Salandit can pretty easily be encountered in the caves of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These areas include South Province (areas one and six), West Province (areas one, two, and three), East Province (areas one and three), Glaseado Mountain (areas one and two), North Province (areas one, two, and three), and the Great crater of Paldea.

Salandit being a poison-type and a fire-type Pokemon makes it weak against ground-type Pokemon. Players looking for an advantage in the fight against Salandit can try to bring a ground-type Pokemon.

However, if a player is too strong and is defeating Salandit too quickly for them to capture it, they can try to bring a grass-type, fairy-type Pokemon, or just a low-level Pokemon to slowly whittle down their health. Once Salandit’s health is low and in the red, players can throw a Pokeball to capture it.

Salandit being, both a fire-type and Poison-type Pokemon, knows and can learn several good moves from these elements like Smog, Ember, Poison Fang, and more.

How to evolve a Salandit into a Salazzle?

Only female Salandit can evolve into a Salazzle (image via The Pokemon Company)

Getting a Salazzle can be a bit difficult. Even though a Salandit is pretty common, only a female Salandit can evolve into a Salazzle. Female Salandits are far rarer than their male counterparts. To give insight, they are only 12.5 percent of the population.

Players can check their Pokedex to find out the gender of their Pokemon. Once a player has captured a female Salandit, they need to raise it to level 33 to evolve it into Salazzle. Players need to keep in mind that male Salandits cannot evolve into any other form.

Salazzle is a great fire and poison-type Pokemon. They know and can learn powerful moves like Fire Lash, Incinerate, Venoshock, and Flamethrower. Salazzle can also be very rarely encountered in the same locations as Salandits.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer an entirely open world for players to explore with their Pokemon and their friends. It also introduces an entirely new generation of Pocket Monsters for players to look for and catch.

It additionally features a brand new “Let’s Go!” feature that allows players to send out their Pokemon to explore and even fight other wild Pokemon. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on the Nintendo Switch.

