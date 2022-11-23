Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Slakoth, Vigoroth, and Slaking

It's no surprise that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are eagerly searching for Slakoth and Vigoroth in the recently released Generation 9 titles. The Slacker and Wild Monkey Pokemon's final evolution form is Slaking, one of the strongest non-legendary and mythical pocket monsters around.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Pokedex contains 400 entries for players to fill up while exploring the newest region of Paldea. They will have the help of either Koraidon or Miraidon as their mount with dashing through, scaling up, and swimming in the landscape. Game Freak has also introduced new regional forms and Paradox Pokemon.

This article provides players with a guide on how they can get the three pocket monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Slakoth, Vigoroth, and Slaking in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Slakoth is a Normal-type Pokemon introduced back in Generation 3 that's generally found hanging on trees in the southeastern area of the new Paldea region, namely South Province (Area One, Three, and Five). Players will have to carefully keep an eye out for the Slacker Pokemon while exploring this area, as they are easy to miss.

Furthermore, players won't be able to throw a Pokeball directly up at the branch where Slakoth usually lies. Instead, they will need to use the Dash ability (unlocked after defeating the Stony Cliff Titan Pokemon) on their mount to knock against the tree and make Slakoth fall down. After doing this, players can then attempt to catch this sleepy Pokemon.

Slakoth evolves into Vigoroth at level 18 and players can achieve this by battling or by using Rare Candy or XP Candy. The Wild Monkey Pokemon can also be found in the wild in the central region of the map, with one appearing in Dalizapa Passage for players to easily catch. After reaching level 36, it finally evolves into Slaking.

The Paldea Pokedex mentions that it's the world's most slothful Pokemon that almost always lies on its side and only moves when there's no more grass to eat. The entry does clarify that Slaking can "exert horrifying power by releasing pent-up energy all at once."

Although called the Lazy Pokemon, Slaking packs a mighty punch with excellent stats, making it a great addition to any trainer's team. According to Bulbapedia, this particular pocket monster has the following stats: 150 HP, 160 Attack, 100 Defense, 95 Sp. Atk, 65 Sp. Def, and 100 Speed that adds up to a total score of 670.

Marking the start of Generation 9 in the mainline video game series of the popular Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have launched to a mixed reception that has landed Game Freak in the soup. While both critics and fans alike have praised the game for various improvements and innovations, Game Freak has been heavily panned for the severe performance issues the titles suffer from.

Social media is filled with clips and frustrated rants from members of the global Pokemon community, expressing anguish and anger at what they consider to be a rushed and unfinished product. In our review of them, Jason Parker gave the two games a 7 out of 10, mentioning that the positives were marred by technological troubles.

