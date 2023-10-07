Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Hisuian Decidueye 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, drops, counters, and more

Hisuian Decidueye has finally arrived in the vast expanse of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The unique variant of the Arrow Quill Pokemon is now available as part of a 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in the latest Gen IX titles, with successful trainers getting their chance to nab the Pokemon. However, proper strategizing is necessary to take the formidable beast down. This guide provides players with all moves, drops, counters, and more regarding the ongoing event.

The Mighty Hisuian 7-star Tera Raid Battle event began on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 12 am UTC and is scheduled to run until Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It will return for a final time next week from Friday, October 13, 2023, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC.

All moves, counters, and item drops for Mighty Hisuian Decidueye in 7-star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All the available information for the ongoing Mighty Hisuian Decidueye 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is as follows:

Level - Lv. 100

Star Level - 7

Shiny chance - None

Mark - The Mightiest Mark refers to a pocket monster that has been caught from a 7-star Tera Raid Battle event.

Catchable - Similar to previous 7-star Tera Raid Battle events, Hisuian Decidueye can only be caught once per save data.

Tera Type - Grass

Nature - Adamant

Held Item - None

Ability - Scrappy: According to Bulbapedia, it allows the Pokemon to hit Ghost-type critters with Normal and Fighting-type moves while also remaining unaffected by Intimidate.

Moves - Triple Arrows, Brave Bird, Shadow Claw, Leaf Blade.

Additional Moves - Bulk Up, Swords Dance, Grassy Terrain, Leaf Storm.

Given the typings and moves of the Tera Raid boss, the best counters for this event include the likes of Skeledirge (Torch Song, Slack Off, Will-O-Wisp, Sunny Day), Ceruledge (Bitter Blade, Swords Dance, Will-O-Wisp, Clear Smog), and Munkidori (Acid Spray, Nasty Plot, Taunt, Sludge Wave).

The available item drops from the event are as follows:

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Protein

Grass Tera Shard

Calcium

TM159

Ability Patch

Rare candy

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Adamant Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Ability Capsule

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will need to ensure that they have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded on their devices to participate in the Mighty Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event. They also need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to fight the Tera Raid boss with other trainers over the internet.