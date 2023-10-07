Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Hisuian Decidueye rewards: All item drops from 7-star Tera Raid Battle event

With the Mighty Hisuian Decidueye event online in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can now participate in the new 7-star Tera Raid Battle event. You will not only get the option to defeat the Hisuian variant of the Arrow Quill Pokemon, but you can also get your hands on a number of useful in-game resources. Some trainers may recall that the normal Decidueye had already appeared in 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet back in March 2023.

While normal Decidueye boasts a dual-type combination of Grass and Ghost, the Hisuian variant has a Grass and Fighting-type combination to play around with. Given that it cannot be normally encountered in Paldea, this is an opportunity that players will likely not want to miss out on.

All possible item drops from Mighty Hisuian Decidueye 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The possible item drops from the current Mighty Hisuian Decidueye 7-star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Protein

Grass Tera Shard

Calcium

TM159 (Only once)

Ability Patch (Only once)

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Protein

Calcium

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Adamant Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Grass Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

The schedule for the Mighty Hisuian Decidueye 7-star Tera Raid Battle event is as follows:

The first phase started on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC UTC.

The second phase will start on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will come to an end on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC.

Those participating in the ongoing 7-star Tera Raids should keep in mind that they can catch Hisuian Decidueye only once per save data. Subsequent successful completion will net you the lucrative in-game items mentioned above.

Hisuian Decidueye will feature the Grass Tera Type during the event and will bear the Mightiest Mark.

To participate in the Mighty Hisuian Decidueye 7-star Tera Raid Battle, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers need to ensure that the latest version of the Poke Portal News is downloaded on their devices. While this will happen automatically if your Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet, to do so manually, you need to go to the X menu, Mystery Gift, and Check Poke Portal News.

A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is also required if you are interested in participating in the said event while banding up with other players over the internet.