Decidueye returns to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Schedule, counters, drops, moves, and more

The second phase of the Mighty Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event has begun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with trainers around the world getting another shot at catching the Arrow Quill Pokemon. Considering that this Pokemon isn't normally available in Paldea, players shouldn't miss out on this final chance to catch the formidable beast for the foreseeable future.
The developers at Game Freak have been utilizing Seven-Star Tera Raid Battles to introduce popular pocket monsters from previous generations to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Earlier debutants included Charizard, Cinderace, and Greninja. These events are a difficult challenge for trainers as they try to bring down formidable beasts with unique Tera Types.
Read on to find out the schedule, item drops, counters and more about the second phase of the Mighty Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
The Mighty Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event has returned to Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The current iteration of the Mighty Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event began on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 12:00 am UTC and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 11:59 pm UTC. Previously, the first phase of the same event kicked off on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 am UTC and ended on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:59 pm UTC.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to participate in this event by interacting with black Tera Raid crystals. Once unlocked, these unique structures can be found all across the Paldean overworld and contain significantly powerful beasts with lucrative rewards.
Decidueye will be available as Seven-Star Tera Raid boss, bearing the Mightiest Mark. As it features the Flying Tera Type, players will have to strategize accordingly to defeat it. The best counters for the Mighty Decidueye Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event include Miraidon, Bellibol, and Iron Hands.
The potential item drops that trainers will be able to get their hands on upon defeating the beast are as follows:
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Protein
- Calcium
- Flying Tera Shard
- TM165
- Ability Patch
- Rare Candy
- Star Piece
- Comet Shard
- Nugget
- Brave Mind
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Ability Capsule
The moves and abilities that trainers will encounter when they square up against Mighty Decidueye are as follows:
- Level - Lv. 100
- Star Level - 7
- Shiny chance - Nil
- Mark - Mightiest Mark, signifying a pocket monster caught in a 7-Star Tera Raid Battle
- Catchable - The beast can be caught only once per save data, although players can participate in the event multiple times
- Tera Type - Flying
- Ability - Long Reach; a Generation VII ability which allows the pocket monster to make its moves without ever having to make contact with the target
- Moves - Spirit Shackle, Brave Bird, Low Kick, Leaf Blade
- Additional Moves - Feather Dance, Swords Dance, Air Cutter
With the arrival of Decidueye in Tera Raid Battles, players can also get their hands on other members of its evolution family. Rowlet and Dartrix can be obtained by breeding Decidueye with a Ditto.
The latest version of the Poke Portal News is required to participate in this event. Trainers will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership should they wish to band together with other players over the internet to fight Decidueye. The Blissey Tera Raid Battle event is currently online in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well.