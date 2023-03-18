The Mighty Decidueye 7-star Tera Raid battle is a force to be reckoned with in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Most trainers will likely fail to obtain it, no matter how often they try. This guide will try to help them overcome this ordeal.

This 7-star Tera Raid battle features a Decidueye with a Flying Tera Type and the following moves:

Spirit Shackle

Brave Bird

Low Kick

Leaf Blade

Feather Dance

Swords Dance

Air Cutter

It also possesses the Hidden Ability, Long Reach. This 7-star Tera Raid battle will be active from March 17-19, 2023. This challenge will also be available from March 24-26, 2023.

Best counters to the 7-star Decidueye Tera Raid battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Arguably the best overall counter (Image via Game Freak)

Some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players may wish to solo Mighty Decidueye. In that case, the best option is Miraidon. The only downside is that this Legendary is exclusive to Violet, meaning Scarlet players must get it via trading.

Both games allow Trainers to obtain two box Legendaries, meaning it shouldn't be too hard to find somebody willing to exchange Miraidon for Koraidon. Here's why Miraidon is arguably the best counter for this specific 7-star Tera Raid battle:

Very high base stats make it hit hard and withstand hits quite easily.

Electric/Dragon resists Brave Bird, Leaf Blade, and Air Cutter.

Electric/Dragon is neutral to Low Kick and Spirit Shackle, meaning you have no weaknesses against this enemy.

Electric STAB + Hadron Engine hits incredibly hard.

Feather Dance targets Attack, meaning a Special Attacker doesn't care about the stat drop.

The following video demonstrates a very interesting strategy regarding Miraidon versus Decidueye in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

It is actually possible to one-hit KO this 7-star Tera Raid battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To do so, build Miraidon like this:

Level: 100

100 EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 HP / 4 Defense

252 Sp. Atk / 252 HP / 4 Defense Moves: Metal Sound + Charge + Electro Drift

Metal Sound + Charge + Electro Drift Item: Life Orb

Use Metal Sound three times and then use Charge. A single Electro Drift should finish off Decidueye. The only downside to attempting this solo method is that some NPC partners may do too much damage, prompting the boss to create a shield.

If that happens, just restart the Tera Raid battle.

Alternative counters to 7-star Decidueye

Bellibolt is a very good counter (Image via Game Freak)

Another solid option available in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Bellibolt. Here is a build to consider:

Level: 100

100 Ability: Electromorphosis

Electromorphosis EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 HP / 4 Defense

252 Sp. Atk / 252 HP / 4 Defense Moves: Reflect + Parabolic Charge + Acid Spray + Electric Terrain

Reflect + Parabolic Charge + Acid Spray + Electric Terrain Item: Electric Seed

Alternatively, you can use Chilling Water over Electric Terrain if you want to reduce Mighty Decidueye's Attack stat and then use a Shell Bell to heal extra. You can learn Parabolic Charge by making your Bellibolt hold a Mirror Herb while hanging out with something that already knows Parabolic Charge during a Picnic.

Any other bulky Special Attacker will suffice. For example, Ampharos with Cotton Guard is pretty hard to take out. Other old fan favorites like Iron Hands can work; just remember that Feather Dance will make it more RNG-based than necessary.

Poll : Do you think you will be able to beat this 7-star Tera Raid battle? Yes No 0 votes