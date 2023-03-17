Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to one-hit KO Decidueye in the current Tera Raid Battle event

A popular new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reddit post has popularized a method to one-hit KO Decidueye in the recent 7-star Tera Raid Battle.

Many trainers have struggled to defeat this mighty foe before, meaning that using a new strategy might be in their best interest.

Unfortunately, this new method requires players to own a Miraidon. It's the main box Legendary exclusive to Violet, meaning Scarlet players can't obtain it without relying on trades.

That said, one could find somebody willing to exchange their Miraidon for the second Koraidon available in the title.

How to easily defeat the 7-star Decidueye Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This is where the popular strategy originated (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reddit, u/Prhyst))

The above post was popular on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reddit. Here is the relevant build for Miraidon:

Nature: Modest

Modest EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 HP / 4 Def

252 Sp. Atk / 252 HP / 4 Def Moves: Metal Sound + Charge + Electro Drift (the fourth move doesn't matter here)

Metal Sound + Charge + Electro Drift (the fourth move doesn't matter here) Tera-Type: Electric

The item was Covert Cloak in this case, but anything else would suffice since it's not too important for this 7-star Tera Raid Battle. For example, Life Orb is a popular choice. Here is the strategy to one-hit KO this enemy:

Use Metal Sound three times.

Use Charge once.

Use Electro Drift to one-hit KO Decidueye.

Note that this is done in a solo Tera Raid Battle. Doing this with other players may make the Decidueye cast its barrier much earlier than desirable. Some luck with good NPCs is in order.

Alternatively, players can try two Metal Sounds, one Charge, and then use Electro Drift to greatly weaken the boss if the Miraidon is too close to fainting.

One-hit KO strategy video

Some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players might wish to see this one-hit KO strategy in action since it sounds too good to be true.

The above video proves that dealing devastating damage in a single attack is possible. The 7-star Decidueye will always take a small amount of damage from NPCs (hence, it's not a one-hit KO from full health).

One has to hope that they don't get partners that do too much damage, which would prompt the boss to put up the shield way too early. If the Tera Raid Shield is up, then the player will fail to one-hit KO this Tera Raid Battle.

An example of a one-hit KO (Image via ConCon)

Miraidon will take a bunch of damage in this fight. Nonetheless, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should be able to reliably pull off this strategy, assuming they haven't been hit by a critical hit or possess bad partners who force a shield too early.

This new method has been tested to work. If no other strategy works for the player in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then this one is worth trying.

Unfortunately, there isn't a good substitute for Miraidon to one-hit KO the 7-star Decidueye Tera Raid Battle as easily as shown above.

Gamers who have friends can also do the following to make this strategy more consistent:

Three friends use Metal Sound.

One person uses Charge.

The person who used Charge now uses Electro Drift to win in Turn 2.

Best of luck to those seeking to defeat the 7-star Decidueye Tera Raid Battle.

