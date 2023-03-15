How to best prepare against 7-star Decidueye Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The 7-star Decidueye is the latest Tera Raid battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Its high rarity is bound to trouble many players, leading them to wonder what they should build to prepare for this bout. Although the 7-star Decidueye's moveset is yet to be revealed, Trainers do know that it has a Flying Tera-Type.

That means this boss battle could use a physical set like Brave Bird, Spirit Shackle, and Leaf Blade. Alternatively, it could use Hurricane, Shadow Ball, or Energy Ball. Regardless of its set, trainers will want the following:

Something that can deal Super-Effective damage against a Flying-type

Something that isn't weak to Flying, Ghost, or Grass

There are a few candidates worth advertising.

Potential counters to the 7-star Decidueye Tera Raid battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details being added @ Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7 Star Raid Battle has been announced. Battle against Flying Tera Type Decidueye.Details being added @ serebii.net Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7 Star Raid Battle has been announced. Battle against Flying Tera Type Decidueye.Details being added @ serebii.net https://t.co/nzX1G10AZy

Here are the dates when the new 7-star Tera Raid will begin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

March 17 to March 19, 2023

March 24 to March 26, 2023

Flying-Types are weak to Electric, Ice, and Rock in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, Rock-types are unlikely to be good since they're weak to Decidueye's Grass moves. By comparison, Electric types resist Flying, making them the best overall option for this upcoming fight.

Who would be good against a 7-star Decidueye Tera Raid battle?

Here is a list of some good candidates to consider using in this upcoming bout in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Iron Hands: Belly Drum and Electric Tera Type clears most content easily.

Belly Drum and Electric Tera Type clears most content easily. Bellibolt: Electromorphosis makes its Electric moves hit harder.

Electromorphosis makes its Electric moves hit harder. Miraidon: High base stats, resists Grass and Flying moves, and sets up Electric Terrain.

High base stats, resists Grass and Flying moves, and sets up Electric Terrain. Toxtricity: Resists Grass and Flying moves and is fairly strong.

Resists Grass and Flying moves and is fairly strong. Chien-Pao: Very strong Ice STAB, while also resisting Ghost moves.

Very strong Ice STAB, while also resisting Ghost moves. Cetitan: Belly Drum and Ice moves make it very strong.

Belly Drum and Ice moves make it very strong. Baxcalibur: Swords Dance, high Attack, and Ice STAB make it good.

Do note that the recommended Ice-types would be far less valuable if this 7-star Decidueye Tera Raid includes Low Kick or Low Sweep as one of its moves.

Easiest way to defeat a 7-star Decidueye Tera Raid

Iron Hands is one of the best in this type of content (Image via Game Freak)

The latter game in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has two very good version-exclusives worth mentioning. Iron Hands is common in that title, meaning players can more easily get it from a trade than Miraidon.

Iron Hands is neutral to all potential attacks in this upcoming 7-star Tera Raid. Its gargantuan HP stat ensures it can eat any attack thrown at it while setting up Belly Drum. From there, an Electric STAB move like Thunder Punch will deal a huge chunk of damage to Decidueye.

This box Legendary has a very good type matchup (Image via Game Freak)

Alternatively, Miraidon is something that all Violet players can reasonably get and still easily clear this content. It resists two types that the enemy would likely use, while having a ridiculously strong Electric STAB move when coupled with its high Sp. Atk and Hardon Engine Ability.

Scarlet players are recommended to use a Bellibolt with the Electromorphosis Ability since it's easily obtainable and is strong enough to hold its own. Trainers in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet should prepare themselves accordingly before this new enemy finally debuts.

Poll : Have you ever beaten a 7-star Tera Raid before? Yes No 0 votes