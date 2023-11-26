Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Hisuian Samurott 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, drops, counters, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can currently encounter Hisuain Samurott in black crystal 7-star Tera Raid battles in the event's first phase. Apart from catching the formidable beast, trainers can also gather lucrative in-game resources from successfully completing the fight. This article provides players with all the Hisuian Samurott moves, event item drops, and necessary counters for the event.

The Pokemon Company has utilized 7-star black crystal Tera Raids to introduce pocket monsters that aren't normally available to encounter in Paldea ever since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Previous features have been the iconic Charizard, Cinderace, Greninja, and more.

All moves, counters, and item drops for Mighty Hisuian Samurott in 7-star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The relevant available information for the Mighty Hisuian Samurott 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Level - Lv. 100

Star Level - 7

Shiny chance - None

Mark - The Mightiest Mark signifies that a pocket monster has been defeated and caught in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle event.

Catchable - Hisuian Decidueye can only be caught once per save data.

Tera Type - Water

Nature - Adamant

Held Item - None

Ability - Sharpness: According to Bulbapedia, it powers up slicing moves and was introduced in Gen IX.

Moves - Ceaseless Edge, Razor Shell, X-Scissor, Sacred Sword.

Additional Moves - Swords Dance, Focus Energy, Bulldoze.

Serebii also provided the scripted actions list for Mighty Samurott. They are as follows:

Action Timing Shield Activation 80% HP Remaining87% Time Remaining Swords Dance 99% Time Remaining Player Stats & Status Reset 87% Time Remaining Player Stats & Status Reset 65% HP Remaining Focus Energy 50% HP Remaining Samurott Stats & Status Reset 50% Time Remaining Bulldoze 99% HP Remaining

The available potential item drops from the event are as follows:

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Protein

Water Tera Shard

TM088

Ability Patch

Rare candy

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Naughty Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Ability Capsule

Hailing from Hisui (Pokemon Legend Arceus' setting), Hisuian Samurott boasts a dual-type combination of Water and Dark.

While players can get an Oshawott if they breed it with a Ditto in Paldea, they can't evolve it into its Hisuian final form in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To do so, they will have to transfer Oshawott to Pokemon Legends Arceus, evolve it to Dewott and Hisuian Samurott there, and finally bring it back to the Gen IX titles.

The best counters for Hisuian Samurott with Water Tera Type are Breloom, Clodsire, Breloom, Miraidon, Wash Rotom, Meowscarada, and Chesnaught. Players desiring to take on the 7-star Tera Raid boss alone can check out our solo raid guide for the same.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will require the latest version of Poke Portal News to participate in the latest 7-star Tera Raid Battle event. They will also need a Nintendo Switch Online membership if they want to join other trainers and fight Hisuian Samurott.