Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift (March 2023): All available codes and how to redeem them

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the mechanics of Mystery Gifts is an exciting feature for the developers at Game Freak to provide trainers around the world with exciting in-game items. These codes can also include free pocket monsters, such as the unique Pikachu with a Flying Tera Type. A new Mystery Gifts code has also came online today.

Introduced back in Generation II, the Mystery Gift option is available in the mainline game series of the long-running, popular franchise. In the latest Generation IX titles, the same can be found in the Poke Portal Menu and will be unlocked once trainers make their way to the first Pokemon Center in Los Platos.

This article lists all the current active codes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to make use of. They will also find a guide on how they can redeem the offerings of the said codes in-game.

Everything you need to know about Mystery Gift codes that are currently available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in March 2023

The currently available active codes and their in-game offerings in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

MORESPEED - TM082 (Thunder Wave) & TM087 (Taunt) [Will expire on Sunday, April 30]

- TM082 (Thunder Wave) & TM087 (Taunt) [Will expire on Sunday, April 30] LETSTERA - 10x Carbos [Will expire on Friday, March 31]

- 10x Carbos [Will expire on Friday, March 31] ENJOYBATTLE - TM171 (Tera Blas) [Will expire on Friday, March 31]

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet

Gives players TM082 Thunder Wave & TM087 Taunt

Code: ENJ0YBATTLE

Runs until April 30th at 14:59 UTC



Details @ Serebii Update: A new distribution has begun in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.Gives players TM082 Thunder Wave & TM087 TauntCode: ENJ0YBATTLERuns until April 30th at 14:59 UTCDetails @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: A new distribution has begun in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Gives players TM082 Thunder Wave & TM087 TauntCode: ENJ0YBATTLERuns until April 30th at 14:59 UTCDetails @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/ZabSIWZ1lH

The already completed list of Mystery Gift codes that were available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

T0MAT0SL1CE - Sandwich ingredients [Expired on December 18]

Sandwich ingredients [Expired on December 18] LETTUCEBAC0N - Sandwich Ingredients [Expired on December 18]

Sandwich Ingredients [Expired on December 18] PEANUTBUTTER - Sandwich Ingredients [Expired on December 18]

Sandwich Ingredients [Expired on December 18] SALTV1NEGAR - Sandwich Ingredients [Expired on December 18]

Sandwich Ingredients [Expired on December 18] HAMCHEESE - Sandwich Ingredients [Expired on December 18]

Sandwich Ingredients [Expired on December 18] BANANACREAM - Sandwich Ingredients [Expired on December 18]

Sandwich Ingredients [Expired on December 18] SANDW1CH - Sandwich Ingredients [Expired on December 18]

Sandwich Ingredients [Expired on December 18] HAPPYH0L1DAYS - 50x Ice Tera Shards [Expired on December 25]

50x Ice Tera Shards [Expired on December 25] MAKEWA2AMACH1NE - Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust [Expired on January 15]

Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust [Expired on January 15] ENJ0YG0URUMET - Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust [Expired on January 15]

Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust [Expired on January 15] BEFASH10NLEADER - Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust [Expired on January 15]

Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust [Expired on January 15] G0FR1ENDLYSH0P - Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust [Expired on January 15]

Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust [Expired on January 15] 1TSUPT0Y0U - Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust [Expired on January 15]

Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust [Expired on January 15] READY4RA1D - 20,000x League Points [Expired on January 31]

20,000x League Points [Expired on January 31] HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL - Sandwich Ingredients [Expired on January 31]

Sandwich Ingredients [Expired on January 31] 1STCHAMPSV - Get a Garganacl with Poison Tera Type [Expired on January 31]

Get a Garganacl with Poison Tera Type [Expired on January 31] Pikachu Tera Type - Get via the Internet [Expired on February 28]

Get via the Internet [Expired on February 28] T0KUSE1STUDY - Ability Capsule [Expired on February 28]

Ability Capsule [Expired on February 28] L0VEL0VEL0VE - 2x Love Balls [Expired on March 14]

2x Love Balls [Expired on March 14] HAPPYVALENT1NE - Destiny Knot [Expired on March 14]

To redeem the active codes, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should ensure that their devices are connected to the internet and that the Mystery Gift option is unlocked in-game. Then, they should go into the Poke Portal option in the in-game menu and choose the Mystery Gift option.

Once there, players need to select the 'Get with Code/Password' option to enter the available active codes to get their hands on their offerings. Following these steps will allow trainers to receive the in-game items that the Mystery Gift codes contain.

Poll : 0 votes