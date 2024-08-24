  • home icon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Normal Dragonite item drops from Tera Raids (Image via TPC)
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Normal Dragonite 7-star Tera Raid item drops involve the possibility of getting a variety of in-game resources like EXP Candy, Normal Tera Shards, TM200 [only once], Herba Mystica, and more. You can catch the formidable raid boss only once, with subsequent successful outings providing only resources.

We have gathered all the available Normal Dragonite 7-star Tera Raid item drops below.

All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Normal Dragonite 7-star Tera Raid item drops

The base and the possible item drops for successfully completing the Normal Dragonite 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Normal Dragonite 7-star Tera Raid item drops (Image via TPC)
Base item drops:

  • EXP. Candy L
  • EXP. Candy XL
  • Protein
  • Normal Tera Shard
  • TM200 [Only once]
  • Ability Patch [Only once]

Possible item drops:

  • EXP. Candy L
  • EXP. Candy XL
  • Rare Candy
  • Protein
  • Star Piece
  • Comet Shard
  • Nugget
  • Brave Mint
  • PP Up
  • Bottle Cap
  • Normal Tera Shard
  • Ability Capsule
  • Ability Patch
  • Sweet Herba Mystica
  • Salty Herba Mystica
  • Sour Herba Mystica
  • Bitter Herba Mystica
  • Spicy Herba Mystica

Normal Tera Type Dragonite will appear in 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet from Friday, August 23, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC. Trainers will have to update the Poke Portal News to the latest edition to participate in the event. A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is also required for online participation with other players.

Along with the Mighty Dragonite Tera Raid boss, players will also get to enjoy the following spawns in the Powerhouse Pokemon Mass Outbreak event:

  • Larvitar [Paldea]
  • Bagon [Paldea]
  • Goomy [Kitakami]
  • Hisuian Sliggoo [Kitakami]
  • Beldum [Blueberry Academy Terarium]

