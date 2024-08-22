How to solo Normal Dragonite 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest 7-star Black Crystal Tera Raids feature a Normal Tera Type Dragonite. This powerful creature will be found in black crystal raid dens from August 23, 2024 (at 00:00 UTC) to September 1, 2024. While beating this boss is one thing, is it possible for you to do so solo? Fortunately, the answer is yes, provided you use the right Pokemon and build.

By providing the right counter Pokemon with adequate EV training, the right moveset, ability, nature, held item, and Tera Type, you should be able to beat this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Dragonite boss without much effort.

Normal Dragonite's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids

Tera Type: Normal

Normal Ability: Multiscale

Multiscale IVs: 31 IVs in every stat

31 IVs in every stat Usable Moves: Extreme Speed, Scale Shot, Thunder, Dragon Dance, Earthquake, Hurricane, Draco Meteor, Rain Dance

Since Terastallization has converted this Dragonite from a Dragon/Flying-type to a Normal Tera Type, its only weakness will be Fighting-type moves/Pokemon, so you'll want to use these to counter and solo Dragonite's 7-star raids. Moreover, avoid Ghost-type moves, as Dragonite will be immune to them as a Normal-type Pokemon.

Best counter to solo Normal Dragonite in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids

For this particular Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star raid strategy, the time-honed Iron Defense + Body Press combo will be used to solo Normal Dragonite as a Tera Raid boss. While many Pokemon can fit this role, one of the best options to do so involves Archaludon, Duraludon's evolution from the Indigo Disk DLC.

The full recommended solo loadout for this raid against Normal Dragonite can be found below. Keep in mind that it is also understood that Archaludon will have maxed out IV stats in all categories:

Tera Type - Stellar

- Stellar Ability - Stamina

- Stamina Moveset - Iron Defense, Body Press, Focus Energy, Snarl

- Iron Defense, Body Press, Focus Energy, Snarl Nature - Bold

- Bold EV Point Distribution - 252 HP, 252 Def, 4 Sp. Def

- 252 HP, 252 Def, 4 Sp. Def Held Item - Shell Bell

How to beat 7-star Normal Dragonite in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids

Before getting too deep into this Scarlet and Violet raid, it's important to know the attack and behavior patterns of a Normal Dragonite, which can be found below:

99% Raid Timer - Dragonite activates Rain Dance

- Dragonite activates Rain Dance 98% Raid Timer - Dragonite attacks with Hurricane

- Dragonite attacks with Hurricane 95% HP - Dragonite attacks with Thunder

- Dragonite attacks with Thunder 80% Raid Timer - Player status effects and stat changes are reset

- Player status effects and stat changes are reset 70% Raid timer - Dragonite's status effects and stat changes are reset

- Dragonite's status effects and stat changes are reset 30% HP - Dragonite attacks with Draco Meteor

With that in mind, you can solo Dragonite's 7-star raids with this Archaludon strategy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

For the first two turns, use the move Iron Defense to skyrocket Archaludon's Defense stat. If it's hit by Dragonite during these two turns, Archaludon's Stamina ability will see its Defense stat increase even more. By turn three, if Iron Defense was successful during the first two turns, begin attacking with Body Press to deal super effective damage increased proportionately to Archaludon's Defense stat. You can also use Snarl to build Tera Orb charge if you'd like, but Body Press should be able to get the job done. Once your Tera Orb is charged, Terastallize into a Stellar Type and continue attacking with Body Press until Dragonite is defeated. Focus Energy can also be used at your leisure in case you'd like to increase Archaludon's chances of landing a critical hit, but this is a luxury and not a necessity.

By combining the sky-high Defense of Archaludon with the classic Iron Defense and Body Press combo, this Normal Tera Type Dragonite won't last long, so you can spend less time fighting it and more time collecting its rewards, including Herba Mystica.

