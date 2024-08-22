  • home icon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to feature Normal Dragonite in 7-star Tera Raids

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Aug 22, 2024 18:22 GMT
Powerhouse Pokemon arriving in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)
Powerhouse Pokemon arriving in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to feature Dragonite with Normal Tera Type as a 7-star Tera Raid boss starting August 23, 2024. The formidable Dragon Pokemon event is also accompanied by mass outbreaks in various locations, spawning Larvitar, Goomy, Beldum, and more.

We have gathered all the available information on the upcoming 7-star Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event below.

Dragonite with Normal Tera Type to appear soon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raids

Dragonite as 7-star Tera Raids will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet from Friday, August 23, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC. The Dragon Pokemon features the Mightiest Mark, along with the Normal Tera Type.

also-read-trending Trending

Players can catch only one Dragonite from this Tera Raid event per game save data. Subsequent successful raids will net them in-game resources as rewards. Check out the following guides to have an easier time with this Tera Raid boss:

Dragonite appearing as a 7-star Tera Raid boss (Image via TPC)
Dragonite appearing as a 7-star Tera Raid boss (Image via TPC)

Powerhouse Pokemon Mass Outbreak event

The following Pokemon will spawn in the upcoming Mass Outbreak event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

  • Larvitar [Paldea]
  • Bagon [Paldea]
  • Goomy [Kitakami]
  • Hisuian Sliggoo [Kitakami]
  • Beldum [Blueberry Academy Terarium]

Shiny variants and pocket monsters with the Charismatic Mark have a greater chance of appearing during this event. Furthermore, players should note that Hisuian Sliggoo is not normally encounterable.

Trainers will need to have the in-game Poke Portal News updated to the latest version to participate in the event. A paid Nintendo Switch Online member will allow trainers to battle Dragonite with others online.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
