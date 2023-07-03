Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Season 8: All rewards for every tier

Ranked Battles Season 8 began in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the start of July 2023. Players can clash against other trainers of equivalent rankings in in-game battles to establish supremacy and climb tiers. Considering Season 8 will follow Regulation D, a host of new pocket monsters can now be used in Ranked Battles.

Slated to run until September 2023, Regulation D allows the use of pocket monsters introduced to Paldea after the Pokemon HOME connectivity went online. The integration between Scarlet and Violet and HOME occurred earlier this year in May.

This allowed players to bring in earlier generation pocket monsters from other titles through Pokemon HOME to Paldea. They can now use some of them in Ranked Battles.

Every tier reward in Ranked Battle Season 8 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players must complete at least one Ranked Battle in-game, irrespective of its result, to be eligible for collecting Season 8 rewards. They will only be matched with similarly ranked ones to ensure parity and competitiveness.

Players' rewards depend on their tier level when they finish. The list of rewards for every tier in Ranked Battle Season 8 is as follows:

Beginner tier

5000x League Points

Poke Ball tier

1x TM171 (Tera Blast)

10,000x League Points

Great Ball tier

1x TM171 (Tera Blast)

1x Bottle Cap

1x Ability Capsule

30,000x League Points

Ultra Ball tier

2x Sweet Herba Mystica

1x Gold Bottle Cap

1x Bottle Cap

1x Ability Capsule

60,000x League Points

Master Ball tier

5x Sweet Herba Mystical

1x Gold Bottle Cap

3x Bottle Cap

1x Ability Patch

100,000x League Points

Ranked Battles allow Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to test their mettle and pocket monsters against other trainers. These matches include more than the prowess of the Pokemon as players must keep in mind the held items they use, type advantage, move effectiveness, and hidden ability.

For those wondering, the Season 8 banned list is as follows:

Mewtwo

Mew

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Dialga (both forms)

Palkia (both forms)

Giratina (both forms)

Arceus

Meloetta

Greninja (Battle Bond)

Diancie

Hoopa (both forms)

Volcanion

Megaearna

Zacian (both forms)

Zamazenta (both forms)

Eternatus

Zarude

Calyrex (all forms)

Koraidon

Miraidon

Walking Wake

Iron Leaves

The list of newly usable pocket monsters with Season 8 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is as follows:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Raichu

Diglett

Dugtrio

Meowth (all forms)

Persian

Growlithe

Arcanine

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Grimer

Muk

Voltorb

Electrode

Tauros

Articuno (all forms)

Zapdos (all forms)

Moltres (all forms)

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion (all forms)

Wooper

Quagsire

Slowking

Qwilfish

Sneasel

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Heatran

Cresselia

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott (all forms)

Lilligant

Basculin

Zorua

Zoroark

Braviary

Tornadus (all forms)

Thundurus (all forms)

Landorus (all forms)

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Carbink

Sliggoo

Goodra

Avalugg

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye (all forms)

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Perrserker

Kubfu

Urshifu (all forms)

Regieleki

Regidrago

Glastrier

Spectrier

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Basculegion

Sneasler

Overqwil

Enamorus (all forms)

Gimmighoul

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers should note that several activities might get them penalized or restricted for online events.

