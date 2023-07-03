Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Season 8: All rewards for every tier

Ranked Battles Season 8 began in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the start of July 2023. Players can clash against other trainers of equivalent rankings in in-game battles to establish supremacy and climb tiers. Considering Season 8 will follow Regulation D, a host of new pocket monsters can now be used in Ranked Battles.
Slated to run until September 2023, Regulation D allows the use of pocket monsters introduced to Paldea after the Pokemon HOME connectivity went online. The integration between Scarlet and Violet and HOME occurred earlier this year in May.
This allowed players to bring in earlier generation pocket monsters from other titles through Pokemon HOME to Paldea. They can now use some of them in Ranked Battles.
Every tier reward in Ranked Battle Season 8 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players must complete at least one Ranked Battle in-game, irrespective of its result, to be eligible for collecting Season 8 rewards. They will only be matched with similarly ranked ones to ensure parity and competitiveness.
Players' rewards depend on their tier level when they finish. The list of rewards for every tier in Ranked Battle Season 8 is as follows:
Beginner tier
- 5000x League Points
Poke Ball tier
- 1x TM171 (Tera Blast)
- 10,000x League Points
Great Ball tier
- 1x TM171 (Tera Blast)
- 1x Bottle Cap
- 1x Ability Capsule
- 30,000x League Points
Ultra Ball tier
- 2x Sweet Herba Mystica
- 1x Gold Bottle Cap
- 1x Bottle Cap
- 1x Ability Capsule
- 60,000x League Points
Master Ball tier
- 5x Sweet Herba Mystical
- 1x Gold Bottle Cap
- 3x Bottle Cap
- 1x Ability Patch
- 100,000x League Points
Ranked Battles allow Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to test their mettle and pocket monsters against other trainers. These matches include more than the prowess of the Pokemon as players must keep in mind the held items they use, type advantage, move effectiveness, and hidden ability.
For those wondering, the Season 8 banned list is as follows:
- Mewtwo
- Mew
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Dialga (both forms)
- Palkia (both forms)
- Giratina (both forms)
- Arceus
- Meloetta
- Greninja (Battle Bond)
- Diancie
- Hoopa (both forms)
- Volcanion
- Megaearna
- Zacian (both forms)
- Zamazenta (both forms)
- Eternatus
- Zarude
- Calyrex (all forms)
- Koraidon
- Miraidon
- Walking Wake
- Iron Leaves
The list of newly usable pocket monsters with Season 8 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is as follows:
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Raichu
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Meowth (all forms)
- Persian
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Grimer
- Muk
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Tauros
- Articuno (all forms)
- Zapdos (all forms)
- Moltres (all forms)
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion (all forms)
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Slowking
- Qwilfish
- Sneasel
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Heatran
- Cresselia
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott (all forms)
- Lilligant
- Basculin
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Braviary
- Tornadus (all forms)
- Thundurus (all forms)
- Landorus (all forms)
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Carbink
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Avalugg
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye (all forms)
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Perrserker
- Kubfu
- Urshifu (all forms)
- Regieleki
- Regidrago
- Glastrier
- Spectrier
- Wyrdeer
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
- Basculegion
- Sneasler
- Overqwil
- Enamorus (all forms)
- Gimmighoul
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers should note that several activities might get them penalized or restricted for online events.