Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Season 5: All newly usable and banned Pokemon 

Season 8 has begun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet recently, with the latest competitive period following Regulation D. With this set of regulations, all Pokemon other than restricted Legendary pocket monsters can be used in these battles. This includes beasts that were transferred from other titles with the help of Pokemon HOME.

The long-awaited Pokemon HOME connectivity was made online for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet earlier this year in May. Upon its activation, a bevy of pocket monsters made their way to Paldea, ones that were not available in the latest Gen IX titles since launch.

Trainers had a gala time bringing their old friends from earlier titles and exploring Paldea with them. Season 8 will finally allow them to be used in battle too.

All newly usable and banned Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Season 8

For Season 8 Regulation D, the following Pokemon are banned from use (courtesy of Serebii):

Mewtwo

Mew

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Dialga (both forms)

Palkia (both forms)

Giratina (both forms)

Arceus

Meloetta

Greninja (Battle Bond)

Diancie

Hoopa (both forms)

Volcanion

Megaearna

Zacian (both forms)

Zamazenta (both forms)

Eternatus

Zarude

Calyrex (all forms)

Koraidon

Miraidon

Walking Wake

Iron Leaves

The list of banned Pokemon is quite understandable, with one of them being literal God.

The list of newly usable Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Season 8 Regulation D are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Raichu

Diglett

Dugtrio

Meowth (all forms)

Persian

Growlithe

Arcanine

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Grimer

Muk

Voltorb

Electrode

Tauros

Articuno (all forms)

Zapdos (all forms)

Moltres (all forms)

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion (all forms)

Wooper

Quagsire

Slowking

Qwilfish

Sneasel

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Heatran

Cresselia

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott (all forms)

Lilligant

Basculin

Zorua

Zoroark

Braviary

Tornadus (all forms)

Thundurus (all forms)

Landorus (all forms)

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Carbink

Sliggoo

Goodra

Avalugg

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye (all forms)

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Perrserker

Kubfu

Urshifu (all forms)

Regieleki

Regidrago

Glastrier

Spectrier

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Basculegion

Sneasler

Overqwil

Enamorus (all forms)

Gimmighoul

The latest season of Ranked Battles began on July 1, 2023, and will continue until July 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can choose to Terastallize their pocket monsters during battle. They cannot use duplicate held items, and all pocket monsters entering battle will automatically be made level 50.

There's a plethora of rewards available that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can get their hands on, depending on the tier they finish the season in. This includes in-game items such as Sweet Herba Mystica and Gold Bottle Cap. They must complete at least one match, irrespective of win or loss, to be eligible to get Season 8 rewards.

