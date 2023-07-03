Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Season 5: All newly usable and banned Pokemon 

Season 8 has begun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet recently, with the latest competitive period following Regulation D. With this set of regulations, all Pokemon other than restricted Legendary pocket monsters can be used in these battles. This includes beasts that were transferred from other titles with the help of Pokemon HOME.
The long-awaited Pokemon HOME connectivity was made online for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet earlier this year in May. Upon its activation, a bevy of pocket monsters made their way to Paldea, ones that were not available in the latest Gen IX titles since launch.
Trainers had a gala time bringing their old friends from earlier titles and exploring Paldea with them. Season 8 will finally allow them to be used in battle too.
All newly usable and banned Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Season 8
For Season 8 Regulation D, the following Pokemon are banned from use (courtesy of Serebii):
- Mewtwo
- Mew
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Dialga (both forms)
- Palkia (both forms)
- Giratina (both forms)
- Arceus
- Meloetta
- Greninja (Battle Bond)
- Diancie
- Hoopa (both forms)
- Volcanion
- Megaearna
- Zacian (both forms)
- Zamazenta (both forms)
- Eternatus
- Zarude
- Calyrex (all forms)
- Koraidon
- Miraidon
- Walking Wake
- Iron Leaves
The list of banned Pokemon is quite understandable, with one of them being literal God.
The list of newly usable Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Season 8 Regulation D are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Raichu
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Meowth (all forms)
- Persian
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Grimer
- Muk
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Tauros
- Articuno (all forms)
- Zapdos (all forms)
- Moltres (all forms)
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion (all forms)
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Slowking
- Qwilfish
- Sneasel
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Heatran
- Cresselia
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott (all forms)
- Lilligant
- Basculin
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Braviary
- Tornadus (all forms)
- Thundurus (all forms)
- Landorus (all forms)
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Carbink
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Avalugg
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye (all forms)
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Perrserker
- Kubfu
- Urshifu (all forms)
- Regieleki
- Regidrago
- Glastrier
- Spectrier
- Wyrdeer
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
- Basculegion
- Sneasler
- Overqwil
- Enamorus (all forms)
- Gimmighoul
The latest season of Ranked Battles began on July 1, 2023, and will continue until July 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can choose to Terastallize their pocket monsters during battle. They cannot use duplicate held items, and all pocket monsters entering battle will automatically be made level 50.
There's a plethora of rewards available that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can get their hands on, depending on the tier they finish the season in. This includes in-game items such as Sweet Herba Mystica and Gold Bottle Cap. They must complete at least one match, irrespective of win or loss, to be eligible to get Season 8 rewards.