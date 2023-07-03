Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Season 8: Schedule, banned list, rules, and more

With the commencement of Season 8 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle, trainers around the world have a bevy of new pocket monsters to use, battles to win, and rewards to claim. The latest season follows Regulation D, which is set to run till September 2023. It allows a number of pocket monsters that arrived in Paldea with the help of Pokemon HOME to be used in Ranked Battles.

Pokemon HOME integration with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was a long-awaited feature that finally happened earlier this year in 2023. With it in place, trainers were able to introduce earlier generation pocket monsters that are not normally available in the latest Gen IX titles, including the likes of Mewtwo.

When will Ranked Battle Season 8 end in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Rules, format, banned list, and more

Ranked Battle Season 8 began on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 12 am UTC. It is scheduled to continue until Monday, July 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. The official announcement for the same states:

"A new season of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Ranked Battles has begun! This is a great time to dive into the action to test your Trainer skills in head-to-head battles with players around the world, move up the global leaderboards, and earn helpful in-game rewards."

According to Serebii, the banned list for the current season of Ranked Battle is as follows:

Mewtwo

Mew

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Dialga (both forms)

Palkia (both forms)

Giratina (both forms)

Arceus

Meloetta

Greninja (Battle Bond)

Diancie

Hoopa (both forms)

Volcanion

Megaearna

Zacian (both forms)

Zamazenta (both forms)

Eternatus

Zarude

Calyrex (all forms)

Koraidon

Miraidon

Walking Wake

Iron Leaves

Regulation D also allows a bunch of newly usable Pokemon that can now participate in Ranked Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Apart from that, Paldea Pokedex No. 001-398 can engage too.

Players are allowed to Terastallize their pocket monsters in battle. Duplicate Held Items cannot be used, and all Pokemon will automatically be leveled at 50 upon entering battles.

What is the format of Ranked Battles Season 8 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The battle details of Season 8 are as follows:

Total Time: 20 minutes

Player Time: 7 minutes

Preview Time: 90 seconds

Turn Time: 45 seconds

What activities can get Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers restricted from online events?

The Pokemon Company released a list of activities that may attract penalties and restrictions for whoever is caught doing those. According to the official announcement, they are as follows:

Use of unauthorized methods to alter game save data, use of Pokémon that have data altered via altering code, or use of Pokémon created via altering code

Significantly large number of disconnects during battle, from when your opponent has been decided to when the match results have been fully sent to the server (please ensure a stable connection environment when connecting to the internet)

Troubling behavior that could affect other participants or make others feel unpleasant

Actions that would obstruct battles and operations, such as hacking

Registering with incorrect information or impersonating another player

Other actions that operation hosts determine to be inappropriate

Players are best advised to keep an eye on these stated issues and ensure they are not engaging in the same to avoid receiving penalties.

