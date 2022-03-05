Pokemon Scarlet and Violet likely set in Spain-inspired Region

The ninth generation of the Pokemon franchise is here in the form of the new main series games: Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. With this sudden wave of information following the February 27 Pokemon Day Direct, players are starting to speculate about the new games.

One of the many topics of discussion is where the games are taking place. While the new region remains unnamed as of writing, players are starting to notice various details around the region that may lead to the new region's point of origin. Many players have concluded that the new region is based in Spain.

Whenever Game Freak makes a new region for their Pokemon games, they research and take trips to their place of inspiration. Devs capture every detail about the place's culture and implement it into their game to help the player relate to their surroundings and engage the player further.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Region: The Details

A player batting a wild Larvitar in Pokemon Scarlet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When the trailer opens and a city is shown in the distance, a large city with a tall building is displayed. This tall building is depicted as the largest in the city and has a Pokeball-shaped object in the middle. Architecturally, this building shares striking similarities with Spain's La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

The gen 9 Pokémon League could be inspired in the Sagrada Familia from Barcelona, Spain

Almost every scene in the trailer shows the region taking place in a primarily coastal space. The site where the player is shown to live could very likely be a more rural interpretation of cities like San Sebastian or Marbella. The notable large city in the trailer shares architectural similarities to Málaga, the City on the Sea.

A desert area has also been confirmed for the games. This brings with it confirmation that Stonjourner is returning to the new games. This desert could be a call to Spain's Tabernas Desert, a popular tourist destination.

As far as Stonjourner's relevancy to this announcement, Stonjourner obviously resembles Stonehenge, a rock formation in England. The Galar Region is based on England, and the country just south of England is France, where the Kalos region is based on. Spain is in the south of France.

Stonjourner's appearance in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may confirm that Galar is a nearby region. A Pokemon like Stonjourner having migrated to this new region from its region of origin hints at Galar not being too far away, much like Spain not being too far away from England.

While there are still many details about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that players still do not know, conclusions can still be drawn based on what we have currently seen. Things like the region's geography and architecture can help players make predictions on where a region is inspired from and what it may contain.

