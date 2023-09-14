Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Getting a Seedot, Nuzleaf, and Shiftry

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC also adds the incredibly popular Pokemon, Seedot, along with all of its evolutions, Nuzleaf and Shiftry. They are some of the best Grass/Dark-type Pokemon in the game, so many in the community are quite curious about how they can get them and add their entries to the Kitakami Pokedex.

Seedots and Nuzleafs are found only in specific locations in the Kitakami Pokedex, and the only way you will be able to get a Shiftry will be to evolve it from a Nuzleaf.

Hence, it’s not surprising that there are many in the community who are looking for ways to get their hands on the Pokemon and all its evolutions.

Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will, therefore, go over how you will be able to get a Seedot, Nuzleaf, and Shiftry in the latest Teal Mask DLC.

Getting a Seedot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

Seedot encounter areas in Teal Mask (Image via game8.co)

To capture a Seedot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask, you will be required to encounter it in the wild when exploring Kitakami. You can find them in the extreme north or the south-right area of the region.

Here are some of the points of interest that you can look into for a Seedot:

Reveler’s Road

Mossfell Confluence

Kitakami Wilds

Look for grassy areas around these locations for a Seedot.

Getting a Nuzleaf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

A Nuzleaf can be found in some of the locations where you find a Seedot; however, they are much rarer, and it’s best to check around the following locations:

Mossfell Confluence

Kitakami Wilds

Timeless Woods

Like with Seedot, look for grassy areas again for the Nuzleaf.

That said, if you already have a Seedot with you, you can level it to 14, and it will automatically evolve into a Nuzzleaf. You can either do this by using it in fights or using Exp Candy.

If you have a higher level Seedot, which is above level 14, then just leveling it once will trigger the evolution.

Nuzleaf encounter areas in Teal Mask (Image via game8.co)

Getting a Shiftry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

You won’t find a Shiftry in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask, so to get it, you will need to evolve it.

To evolve a Nuzleaf into a Shiftry, you must use a Leaf Stone on it, so just leveling up the Pokemon is not going to work.

Leaf Stones can be purchased from the Delibird Presents store for 3,000 Pokedollars or League Points. There is no Delibord Presents store in Kitakami, so you will have to make your way to Paldea to get a Leaf Stone.