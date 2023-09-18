Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: How to get Eviolite

If you have been Pokemon Scarlet and Violet recently, you must know about the newly released DLC called The Teal Mask. This content brings a lot of new creatures to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as old ones returning from the main series. With so many Pocket Monsters to play with, the PvP aspect will see a lot of interesting teams.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP battles have several unique mechanisms that you need to learn in the game. One of the major mechanics involves Held Items and Battle items.

In this article, we will talk about one such Held Item called Eviolite. We will walk through everything you need to know about this unique time in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Eviolite in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC?

You can find Eviolite for sale in Delibird Presents (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eviolite is a special item that you will come across in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It is a part of the main series and not exclusive to the new Teal Mask DLC.

In Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask, you can get Eviolite in two ways:

Buy it from Delibird Presents

Earn it from the South Province (Area Five)

For the first method, you can locate a Delibird Presents outlet on the map, make your way to the shop, and buy the Held Item for 50,000 PokeDollars.

50,00 PokeDollars is a hefty price to pay. If you don’t want to waste your hard-earned money, you can follow the second route, wherein you must defeat seven trainers in the Southern Province of Area Five.

After completing this objective, you must talk to the Battle League Representative to receive your reward, which is the Eviolite that you are seeking.

What does Eviolite do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC?

The Defense and Special Defense stats of any Pocket Monster are significantly increased by 50% when they hold onto this special item. You probably know that most critters have different stages of evolution. This boost only applies to the beasts that haven't yet evolved into their final form.

These conditions are not exclusive to Scarlet and Violet. You will come across them as common occurrences throughout the Pokemon franchise.

Although this may seem constricting, the Eviolite is actually a Scarlet and Violet game-changer. Pocket Monsters with high Defense and Special Defense, such as Porygon Z, Chansey, and Dusclops, may use this item excellently. They can withstand blows significantly better when armed with Eviolite, making them tanky giants in combat.