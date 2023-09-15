Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: What is the lovey-dovey Pokemon?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC, The Teal Mask, has plenty of side quests. One side quest involves a lovey-dovey Pokemon that two NPCs are discussing in Mossui Town. The creature that these characters wish to see is either Tandemaus or Maushold. Either one will allow trainers to claim their reward and move along with other tasks in the land of Kitakami.

But where can players find a Tandemaus or Maushold in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Where to catch Tandemaus in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Tandemaus' spawning locations in Kitakami in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak/Serebii.net)

Although Tandemaus can be found in the Paldea region before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers start The Teal Mask DLC, it's also possible to find it in Kitakami. This loving Pocket Monster species can spawn in various locations, including the Wistful Fields, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barren, and to the west/northwest of Kitakami Hall.

In addition to these locations, trainers can also find a fixed Tandemaus spawning area to the south of Mossui Town among the farm fields and rice paddies. While the locations mentioned above have tentative Tandemaus spawns, the farmland south of Mossui Town will ensure that players can find the lovey-dovey mouse Pokemon instead of other new or returning creatures.

How to get Maushold in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Obtaining Maushold won't be possible in Kitakami's wilds (Image via Game Freak)

Although Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to find Tandemaus in the wild in Kitakami, they won't have the same luck with Maushold. Much like in Paldea, Maushold will only be obtainable by evolving a Tandemaus when it reaches level 25.

It should be noted that Tandemaus can only evolve into Maushold if it levels up to level 25 during battle. The creature doesn't necessarily have to participate in the battle, but it must be on a player's team at the very least. However, if this Pocket Monster isn't participating in battle and it evolves, it won't undergo an evolution cutscene like other species do.

Regardless, short of trading for a Maushold, this is the only way to get the creature for the lovers in Mossui Town. It's important to note, though, that both Tandemaus and Maushold will fulfill the requirement for the side quest. Since this is the case, trainers don't need to seek Maushold out at all, but if they already have one, it will do the job.

Once players head to Mossui Town's lovers and show them a Tandemaus or Maushold, they'll receive two emotes in return. Specifically, Scarlet and Violet trainers will receive the left and right versions of the heart emote, which should be of use in co-op multiplayer and when taking pictures.