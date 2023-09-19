Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Where to catch Cramorant

If you're interested in catching Cramorant in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask, you must know that it's only available in the former game. Trainers of the latter title must trade to obtain this Flying/Water-type. Some players may wonder where they can find this bird in Pokemon Scarlet, so this guide will help simplify everything.

You can find it in the northern and eastern parts of Kitakami. More specifically, Trainers should search near ponds and lakes in those areas. Cramorant is pretty common, so it shouldn't take too long, especially with the assistance of the following Pokedex photo for Pokemon Scarlet players.

Where to find Cramorant in Pokemon Scarlet?

This is where you can find it in Pokemon Scarlet Teal Mask (Image via Game Freak)

If you own The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, you will automatically get access to The Teal Mask content. If you're playing Pokemon Scarlet, use the above Pokedex photo to know where to find Cramorant in that game. Remember, it won't spawn in Violet and is only obtainable via trading in that title.

Cramorant can be spotted in the water of Kitakami Wilds and Fellhorn Gorge. Alternatively, you can find it wandering around the nearby grassy areas. This bird's spawn locations even approach the eastern part of Paradise Barrens.

Catching Cramorant in Pokemon Scarlet

With a catch rate of 45, the Gulp Pokemon is moderately hard to acquire. You would have an 11.9% chance to obtain it with a regular Poke Ball at full health. Weakening it and using a status move on it will increase your odds. Trainers are recommended to use a Quick Ball at Turn 1 for efficiency's sake.

If you wish to battle, use something strong with False Swipe to reduce this Pokemon's HP to 1. You can then use a Sleep or Paralysis move before throwing some balls at it. Catching this bird shouldn't be difficult since they tend to come in groups, so even if you mess up, you can easily get another opportunity in seconds.

Cramorant ability and stats

Another look at this Flying/Water-type (Image via Game Freak)

This bird only has one Ability: Gulp Missile. If you use Surf or Dive, Cramorant will change forms depending on its HP. If it's over half, it will have an Arrokuda in its HP. If somebody damages this bird with this active form, then Arrokuda will be spat out to deal 25% of the foe's maximum HP in damage while lowering their Defense by one stage.

If this Pokemon has at or below 50% HP, it will have a Pikachu in its mouth. Getting damaged will spit out Pikachu, dealing 25% of the foe's maximum HP as damage and paralyzing them. Here are the Base Stats of this Pokemon:

HP: 70

70 Attack: 85

85 Defense: 55

55 Sp. Atk: 85

85 Sp. Def: 95

95 Speed: 85

It's pretty weak in terms of total base stats, with nothing over 95. Still, some Trainers might appreciate the Gulp Missile gimmick. That's the end of this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide, so good luck to anybody seeking to catch this particular Pokemon.

