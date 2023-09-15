Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Where to catch Cutiefly and Ribombee

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players enjoying The Teal Mask DLC have likely already encountered many new and returning Pocket Monsters. However, they may be looking for specific creatures to complete their Pokedexes or just to add to their teams. Take Cutiefly and its evolution Ribombee, for example, who are both Bug/Fairy-type species and can be tricky to spot when exploring Kitakami

The good news is that trainers have options when it comes to catching these two critters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Various parts of Kitakami play host to these two creatures, but players will need to know where to look.

If Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are searching for Cutiefly and/or Ribombee, there are certain locations they should look into.

Where to find Cutiefly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Cutiefly can be found in eastern and western Kitakami in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Serebii.net)

As a partial Bug-type creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Cutiefly enjoys grassy areas, even in the land of Kitakami. Since this is the case, players can find this Pocket Monster in the eastern and western reaches of the region. The most plentiful locations for spawns include the Wistful Fields and east of Kitakami Hall near the Mossfell Confluence.

However, trainers will likely have better luck finding Cutiefly in the Wistful Fields and the area just due north of it. This is because the Pocket Monster has fixed spawn locations that will guarantee its appearance.

Players can quickly hunt Cutiefly down, battle it, and then toss their Poke Balls to secure the capture.

Where to catch Ribombee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Ribombee isn't as prevalent in the wild, but there are other ways to obtain it (Image via Serebii.net)

As an evolved species, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can always catch a Cutiefly and level it up to level 25 to get Ribombee. However, it's also possible to skip the time spent training and evolving and catch Ribombee in the wild. Cutiefly will be trickier to spot in this case, but trainers still have a few areas to check out.

One of the best spots to find Ribombee in The Teal Mask DLC is between the Wistful Fields and the rocky region north of it. Ribombee has a set spawn point in this location for players to utilize. However, this Bug/Fairy-type creature can also be found among other new and returning Pokemon near the Mossfell Confluence and north of Wisteria Pond.

The latter location will require trainers to use Koraidon/Miraidon to scale the nearby cliff face, and even then, a Ribombee appearance isn't exactly guaranteed.

Regardless, the option is available to players if they wish to scope out the area. Otherwise, trainers are likely better off evolving a Cutiefly or looking around near the Wistful Fields.