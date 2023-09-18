Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Where to find Carbink

Fans of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are probably familiar with all the newly added critters in the latest Teal Mask DLC. There are now over 100 unique Pocket Monsters you can play with. While there are a few new additions, a lot of these will be returning from the main series to Scarlet and Violet. One of these new arrivals happens to be Carbink.

This article will walk you through everything essential about Carbink and its acquisition in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Carbink in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask?

Carbink's location on Kitakami Island (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the release of Scarlet and Violet's new The Teal Mask DLC, you will now be able to come across Carbink, a Rock and Fairy-type native of Kalos. However, it takes some research to unearth this small gem as it's hard to find.

Here are the locations where you can find Carbink in Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask.

All Carbink Locations in The Teal Mask DLC

Unlike most of the creatures in Scarlet and Violet that are available throughout the wild expanses of the in-game map, Carbink can only be encountered in one particular location on Kitakami Island.

To find this adorable critter, you must make your way to Oni Mountain, located in the central portion of Kitakami Island. Upon reaching the mountain, you must reach the top until you reach Crystal Pool.

Here, you will find a cave. That said, be careful while entering this structure, as there is a drop-off right at the entrance. Use Koraidon or Moraidon to reach the lower levels of the cave. Upon reaching the bottom, you will encounter a wild Carbink. You will also run into Feebas and Clefairy here.

To locate this cave in the Oni Mountain region of Kitakami Island, check out this article.

How to catch Carbink in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask?

Entrance to Carbink's cave (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Catching a wild Carbink is fairly simple in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You must utilize the critters in your party to reduce Carbink to a weakened state. Once you have lowered its HP below 50%, throw a PokeBall to secure the creature.