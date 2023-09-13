Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Where to find Yanma and Yanmega?

The first part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, titled The Teal Mask, was released on September 13, 2023. The main storyline involves visiting a land outside Paldea called Kitakami for a school trip. Over the course of exploring this new land, you will discover many creatures from older Pokemon Games. One such critter is Yanma and its evolved form Yanmega.

Interestingly, one of the NPCs of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Teal Mask expansion pack has a Yanma on his team. If you are wondering where you can get your hands on one of these dragonfly-inspired Pocket Monsters, you are in the right place.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know about Yanma and its evolution, Yanmega.

Where to find Yanma in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Yanma location (Image via Nintendo)

You can find Yanma as a wild encounter in the grassy areas around the main road on Apple Hills. The Clear Wing Pokemon you will find here will be relatively low-leveled, and you will require items or use it in battles to level it up.

Yanma is a Bug- and Flying-type creature from Generation II. It has the following stats:

HP: 65

65 Attack: 65

65 Defense: 45

45 Sp. Attack: 75

75 Sp. Defense: 45

45 Speed: 95

Given its stats, some of the best moves that Yanma can learn are Air Slash, Bug Buzz, Detect, and Ancient Power. That said, you are better off evolving this creature if you plan on using it in battle.

Where to find Yanmega in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Yanmega (Image via Nintendo)

The easiest way to get Yanmega is to level up Yanma. Yanmega is one of the strongest Bug-type Pokemon out there and has the following base stats:

HP: 86

86 Attack: 76

76 Defense: 86

86 Sp. Attack: 116

116 Sp. Defense: 56

56 Speed: 95

Like Yanma, Yanmega is a Bug- and Flying-type and its best moves are Air Slash, Bug Buzz, Detect, and Ancient Power. It can also learn Giga Drain for coverage against Rock-types that threaten it with 4x damage.

How to evolve Yanma into Yanmega in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

To evolve Yanma into Yanmega in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC, you need to level up the former while it knows the move Ancient Power. Yanma can only learn Ancient Power while leveling up from 32 to 33. It can level up by gaining experience from battle or by using EXP Candy or Rare Candy.

Alongside Yanma and Yanmega, there are a bunch of new and returning Pokemon for you to try out in the current Generation.