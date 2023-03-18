Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What is the best Tera Type for Rowlet, Dartrix, and Decidueye

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's newest Raid Boss has finally come to the game in the form of Alola's Grass-type Starter Pokemon, Decidueye. Featured in the Black Crystal raids, this is the only way that players can get their hands on this fan-favorite before the game can connect to Pokemon Home.

The major advantage of this boss is not only the fact that Decidueye is such a rare creature, but it also includes the added benefit of a unique Flying Tera Type. However, many players wonder if Flying is truly the optimal Tera Type for this specific Pokemon in the game's current state.

So, what should players consider instead of Flying? With how the metagame for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is constantly changing, the optimal Tera Typing for a given Pokemon is certainly subject to change depending on the meta's usage charts. So, would any other Tera types be serviceable for Decidueye?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP Guide: Considering Decidueye's Tera Typing

Decidueye as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Looking at the entirety of the Rowlet evolutionary line, there's certainly a lot to unpack. Rowlet is a Grass and Flying-type Pokemon, making it the only starter to be dual-typed since Bulbasaur in the first generation. As such, Rowlet has an offensive advantage in games where it's picked as a starter. Furthermore, the same can be said about its evolution, Dartrix.

Since both creatures are already Flying-types, it seems a bit redundant to give them the Flying Tera Type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, these two creatures will never see serious competitive usage since they're both lacking in the stats department, with the only exception being Rowlet if Game Freak ever decides to host a Little Cup event.

In this case, it may be better to use a Dark Tera Type to take advantage of the typing's lack of serious counterplay aside from Fairy-types or the potential of a Fighting-type opponent. Since Rowlet and Dartrix can use potent, tricky moves like Knock Off and Sucker Punch, this typing will greatly encourage a more strategic way of playing the game.

As for the main attraction itself, its already present type combination of Ghost and Grass is fairly unique, as it's only seen on two other fully-evolved Pokemon. The Flying Tera Typing sounds great on Decidueye and it seems to be the best choice on paper. This is primarily because the Pokemon gains access to some of the best Flying-type nukes in the game.

Brave Bird and Acrobatics are two great moves to run on Decidueye in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. and they're made significantly better thanks to the Pokemon having the Flying Tera Type. However, considering that both Iron Hands and Iron Bundle are seeing around a 40% usage as of writing this article, this Tera Typing leaves Decidueye very vulnerable against the oppressive high-tier metagame.

In general, Decidueye being added to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet roster is great news for collectors. However, the creature fails to make a mark on the game's competitive scene and would be a huge liability when used seriously. As far as the Tera Typing from the event goes, being a Flying-type gives Decidueye some amazing damage coverage, but fails to reinforce its already frail stat spread.

