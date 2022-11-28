Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to find Stonjourner

Stonjourner, one of the franchise's underappreciated picks from the eighth generation, returns in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Whether players want to add one to their team for online battles or playthroughs or need one for the page in the Pokedex, everyone should know how to get one.

Despite its lackluster design and lack of stellar appearances in the anime, Stonjourner became one of the niche picks in its first generation due to its ability. Stonjourner's signature ability, Power Spot, boosts the power of all allies in battle with Stonjourner, making it ideal for double battles.

Having such a potent ability and the great offensive Rock typing, many players, would benefit from adding one of these creatures to their party in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, to do that, they would need to know where they can catch one. So how can players expect to get their hands on this pocket monster?

The Two Ways to Obtain Stonjourner in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Stonjourner as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first and easiest way to get Stonjourner is to catch one in the wild. Unfortunately, this is only possible in Pokemon Scarlet because it is exclusive to that version. To do so, players must first travel to the Asado Desert. This is the same desert players may have to cross to get to the Water-type gym.

Trainers who want to catch a Stonjourner may have to be patient because they can spawn anywhere in the desert. You can use Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new sandwich feature to increase the spawn rate of these creatures. However, this will require a specific set of ingredients to accomplish.

To make a sandwich with a level 2 encounter power for Rock-type Pokemon, players will want to craft the Ultra BLT. To do this, players will need the following ingredients: Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil, Cheese, Mayonnaise, and Mustard. After making and eating this sandwich at a picnic, players should have an easier time finding Stonjourner.

With Stonjourner exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, how can players find one in Pokemon Violet? Fortunately, YouTuber Austin John Plays has started a movement to assist trainers in completing their Pokedexes. When queueing for an online trade, players can enter specific codes to trade version exclusives using the Link Code feature.

The special code players in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can use to enter the special trade for this particular Pokemon is 0319-0320. However, as with every other trade in the franchise, Violet's trainer must give something up in exchange. They must first capture an Eiscue to trade for this Scarlet-exclusive Pokemon.

Eiscue can most commonly be found swimming on the northern shores of Paldea, just outside the Fairy-type Team Star Base. Once players have captured an Eiscue, they can offer it for exchange using the code mentioned above to receive their Stonjourner. Hopefully, this guide has helped trainers on their journey to complete the Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

