Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Clear Amulet

The Pokemon series is primarily known for its customizable combat options. The stars of the show, of course, are the innumerable critters found in different regions of the world that are tamed by trainers. Their stats and movesets often determine the outcome of warfare, but a third category can also turn the tide in battle - items.

Pokemon are able to hold various items during fights, each of which has different properties that can supplement a build in exciting ways. This guide takes a look at the Clear Amulet, its functionality, and how it can be obtained.

Clear Amulet is one of the best items to use in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Joseph Ugarte @JoeUX9 #3: Garchomp! One of the best pseudo legendary Pokémon introduced into VGC, it has a very strong stat pool and typing that allows it to be one of the most offensively potent attackers. It can also set up Swords Dance unpunished when you utilize it with Clear Amulet! #3: Garchomp! One of the best pseudo legendary Pokémon introduced into VGC, it has a very strong stat pool and typing that allows it to be one of the most offensively potent attackers. It can also set up Swords Dance unpunished when you utilize it with Clear Amulet! https://t.co/JlBLM0l6Pv

To put it simply, Clear Amulet is the physical-item version of the ability Clear Body, which prevents the user's stats from being lowered by rendering any move that debuffs the Attack, Sp. Attack, Defense, Sp. Defense, and Speed stats ineffective. The Clear Amulet works the exact same way, the only difference being that it can be equipped on any Pokemon by making them hold it.

In Scarlet & Violet, Clear Body is exclusive to two evolution lines, Dreepy and Nacli, which makes Clear Amulet futile for them. However, it is one of the best items to have when it comes to other Pokemon.

Here are a couple of ways you can get it:

Defeat 9 trainers in the West Province (Area One): Unlike previous games, opponent trainers in the overworld do not operate with a line-of-sight mechanic. Instead, you have to approach them and ask for battle. Once you take down any nine trainers in the West Province (Area One), you can go to the Pokemon Center there and talk to the Battle League Rep, who will then reward you with the Clue Amulet:

Purchase it from Delibird's Presents: One of the many shops to discover in Paldea, Delibird's Presents has various battle items on sale. This includes the Clear Amulet for 30,000 Pokedollars. While the shops are scattered around Paldea, the item only becomes available once players have earned four Gym Badges.

The effectiveness of moves is governed by stats, so being debuffed heavily can be problematic. Usually, one can avoid this by using moves that negate stat changes (like Haze) or switching out the Pokemon and back in which wastes a turn. However, with the Clear Amulet at their disposal, players can rest easy.

Are Scarlet & Violet worth picking up?

Pokémon @Pokemon



Explore the world and seek out your very own treasure! 🗺️⛏️



pkmn.news/PMSV9_7tw In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the school you’ve enrolled in hosts a special independent study project. The theme of this assignment is “A Treasure Hunt!”Explore the world and seek out your very own treasure! 🗺️⛏️ In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the school you’ve enrolled in hosts a special independent study project. The theme of this assignment is “A Treasure Hunt!” Explore the world and seek out your very own treasure! 🗺️⛏️❤️💜 pkmn.news/PMSV9_7tw https://t.co/mRTtXjPkA0

As the latest mainline entries and the first second-generation duo to debut on a home console, Scarlet & Violet are drastically different than their predecessors. With a wide and vibrant open-world teeming with monsters and several quality-of-life improvements. they are arguably the best games in the series.

However, this comes with a caveat as many players have complained about the games having technical and performance issues. The publishers and the developer have taken note of the public outcry and responded with a patch that allegedly fixes the bugs and refines the experience.

For now, new players may want to hold off on purchasing these Nintendo Switch titles until everything is good to go.

