Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Cryogonal

Cryogonal is one of the most uniquely designed pocket monsters that players can encounter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The games' overworlds house a variety of Pokemon species that trainers can encounter and capture during their playthrough. The Ice-type Cryogonal is one of them.

The regional Pokedex for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launched with 400 listings, sporting pocket monsters from both earlier generations and the latest one. Players are also treated to fresh regional and Paradox forms along with the new creatures. The latter are Ancient / Future forms of well-known species.

So where can Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers find Cryogonal in the vast expanse of Paldea?

Where can players catch Cryogonal in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Introduced back in Generation V, Cryogonal is an Ice-type pocket monster, also known as Crystalizing Pokemon. Cryogonal's physical characteristics are based on that of snowflakes with a crystalized esthetic and blue hue. Furthermore, the pocket monster does not evolve from or into any other.

Given its typing, Cryogonal is found in the snow-covered region of the Glaseado Mountain in Paldea in the Generation IX titles, as noted in its entry in the regional Pokedex. The entry further states that the Crystalizing Pokemon can be found living near mountain peaks. It is a common spawn, and players should not have much difficulty coming across one.

As mentioned above, Cryogonal does not evolve into any pocket monster. Unlike other ones like Primeape and Girafarig, Game Freak has not provided a new form to the Pokemon in Generation IX. While that means there are plenty of Pokemon that players would love to get other than Cryogonal, the Ice-type pocket monster's stats are nothing to scoff at.

Cryogonal has a Special Defense stat of 135 and a Speed stat of 105. A Calm nature (that increases Special Defense stat while sacrificing Attack stat) or a Timid nature (that increases Speed stat while sacrificing Attack stat) further accentuates the pocket monster's prowess.

To learn more about the best Ice-type pocket monsters in the game, interested Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can check out this article.

While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's launch was met with severe criticism levied at the titles' insufferable technical issues, Nintendo revealed earlier in November that they had sold more than 10 million units in the first three days. For many players, the latest Generation IX titles were a step in the right direction but were bogged down by technical problems.

The developers at Game Freak have also consistently provided in-game events like unique Tera Raid Battles and Mystery Gifts to regale their player base and sustain the hype and excitement surrounding the titles. Unrivaled Cinderace with the Mightiest Mark is scheduled to return later this week in Paldea for players to encounter in the Seven-Star Tera Raid battles.

The earlier phase of the event marked the first appearance of Cinderace, Raboot and Scorbunny in the games. Earlier, Charizard, Charmeleon, and Charmander made their debuts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in a similar Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event.

The community is also eagerly waiting for The Pokemon Company to announce the long-rumored and hotly-anticipated DLC for Scarlet and Violet. Latest leaks have suggested that the Paradox forms of Virizion and Suicune might be introduced with the update.

