Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Maschiff and Mabosstiff

Trainers interested in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Maschiff and Mabosstiff should know that they are quite easy to obtain in these two games. Neither of these two Dark-types is version exclusive, meaning players won't have to rely on trades to get them.

Not only that, but Maschiff and Mabosstiff are available pretty early in a playthrough. Hence, anybody who wants either of these dogs can catch them pretty effortlessly if they know where to look.

If you don't know where to find them, check out the guide below.

How to get Maschiff in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All Maschiff locations (Image via Game Freak)

Trainers can easily get Maschiff in the South Province, and it even has a few spawns in the West Province. Gamers should know that this dog spawns at all times of the day. It has a 30% chance of spawning in grassy areas and a 50% likelihood of appearing at any ruins within the orange-marked spots shown above.

Maschiff has a catch rate of 150, meaning that you have a 29.5% chance to catch it with a regular Poke Ball at full health. Just weaken this Dark-type and use a status ailment on it to easily secure it in whatever ball you use.

Its official Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

This dog's base stats are:

HP: 60

60 Attack: 78

78 Defense: 60

60 Sp. Atk: 40

40 Sp. Def: 51

51 Speed: 51

Its Abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are:

Intimidate

Run Away

Stakeout (Hidden)

You can also catch Maschiff via 1-star Tera Raids in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Just lower its health to 0 to get a prompt on whether you wish to obtain it or not.

How to get Mabosstiff in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All Mabosstiff locations (Image via Game Freak)

If you catch a Maschiff, you can evolve it into Mabosstiff at Level 30. Alternatively, you can aim to capture the latter Dark-type by going to the orange areas pictured above. Mabosstiff is in fewer areas than its pre-evolution and has a lower spawn rate.

This Dark-type has a 20% chance of spawning in grassy areas and forests in the orange areas pictured above. Likewise, it only has a 30% likelihood of appearing in the ruins of the relevant regions shown on that map.

Trainers should know that this dog has a catch rate of 75, making it a 17.5% chance that you can catch it with a regular Poke Ball at full health. Mabosstiff is more difficult than its pre-evolution, but weakening it, giving it a status ailment, and then using a good ball can easily catch it.

Its official Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Mabostiff's base stats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are:

HP: 80

80 Attack: 120

120 Defense: 90

90 Sp. Atk: 60

60 Sp. Def: 70

70 Speed: 85

Its Abilities are:

Intimidate

Guard Dog

Stakeout (Hidden)

It is also available via 5-star and 6-star Tera Raids, although that method is far more difficult than the aforementioned ways to get this Dark-type. Still, it's an option to consider if you want the rare drops associated with Tera Raids.

Best of luck on your journey to obtain these two Dark-types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

