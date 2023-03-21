Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get the Oval Stone in-game

Pokemon trainers will find plenty of items in their adventures throughout the Paldea region, with some being more helpful than others. One such useful item is known as the Oval Stone, which can evolve Happiny into Chansey.

If players are hoping to train a newly-hatched Happiny and evolve it into Chansey and eventually Blissey, they'll need an Oval Stone to get things started. Fortunately, this evolution item isn't too difficult to find in Paldea, though there are specific areas where it can be located.

Locations of Oval Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A Happiny holding an Oval Stone can evolve into Chansey in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to finding an Oval Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players have a few options available to them. The evolutionary item can be found as a pickup on the ground and can also be dropped after certain wild encounters.

Players can choose whichever method they'd like. They could technically pursue all of them and rack up multiple Oval Stones to evolve multiple Happiny if they'd like.

Here's where trainers can find Oval Stones in Scarlet and Violet:

The center of the Asado Desert.

South of the Pokemon Center in Levincia City.

In the North Province, an Oval Stone can be found between North Province (Areas One and Two). Check around the inland bodies of water near Area Two's Pokemon Center.

One Oval Stone can be found along the river that separates North Province (Area Two) and East Province (Area Three).

On the southern shores of Casseroya lake.

Follow the road south from Western Province (Area One) until you find the entrance to a grotto. Check the nearby cliffs overlooking the grotto entrance.

Thoroughly check the pathways of Alfornada Caverns in South Province (Area Six) for an additional Oval Stone.

Other ways to get Oval Stones

In addition to the locations above, where Oval Stones can be obtained as a standard pickup, it's also possible to loot these evolutionary stones during battles.

Specifically, defeating a Happiny, Chansey, or Blissey has a certain percentage chance of dropping an Oval Stone when the battle concludes. Happiny possesses a 5% drop chance of dropping the item, while both Chansey and Blissey have a 30% chance of doing so.

If players want to improve their chances at finding (or even farming) Oval Stones, it might be time to munch down on a tasty sandwich that bestows Item Drop Power. Doing so should make collecting Oval Stones a breeze if players don't want to search for them on the ground. If they have a Pocket Monster capable of winning these battles easily, doing so can be even more lucrative than searching.

Considering Chansey and Blissey give a sizable amount of XP and HP effort value points, farming them can yield much more than Oval Stones, depending on what a trainer is after.

Using both the battle and pickup methods, Scarlet and Violet trainers should have all the Oval Stones they need to evolve multiple Happiny easily.

