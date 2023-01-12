Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Spiritomb

Although catching Spiritomb was a difficult task in previous titles, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers should be able to find the Dark and Ghost-type pocket monster spawning randomly in the overworld of Paldea. Given that players already have to collect 999x Gimmighoul Coins during their playthrough, the developers have allowed Spiritomb encounters to occur randomly and won't require the collection of Wisps.

Previously, collecting 108 Wisps was the only way that players could encounter Spiritomb in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, where locating the final Wisp would make the Odd Keystone item release Spiritomb. Players could trigger a request for the same, titled "Request 22: Eerie Apparitions in the Night," from Vessa in Jubilife Village.

So, how can Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers obtain Spiritomb in the vast wilderness of Paldea?

Catching Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Introduced back in Generation IV, Spiritomb is a dual-type pocket Pokemon with a combination of Ghost and Dark-types. This Pokemon is not known to evolve from or into any other pocket monster. According to Bulbapedia, Spiritomb's physical characteristics are based on a Japanese spirit called a Jibakurei and the Norwegian folklore spirit of Deildegast.

Coming across Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can prove to be tricky as its Pokedex entry provides no clue as to where it can be found in the region of Paldea. The entry merely states that the Pokemon's habitat is unknown. Even after you encounter and catch this Pokemon, its Pokedex entry does not reveal any habitat information.

To catch the Forbidden Pokemon in the latest Generation IX titles, you will need to make your way to the northern slopes of the Glaseado Mountain in the North Province (Area One). You can simply head to the peak of Glaseado Mountain and then head down the mountain's northern slopes.

Given that it's a fairly rare Pokemon, it may take some time before you encounter a Spiritomb. You can make use of Ghost Encounter Power Sandwiches, which increases the encounter rates of Ghost and Dark-type Pokemon to help you find one faster.

Although Spiritomb has abysmal stats when it comes to HP and Speed, the Forbidden Pokemon has a decent Sp. Attack stat of 92, Sp. Defense stat of 108, and Defense stat of 108. You can further improve Spiritomb's natural capabilities by encountering one with an Impish Nature (increases its Defense stat while decreasing its Sp. Attack stat).

According to Bulbapedia, Spiritomb's Hidden Ability, Infiltrator, allows this Pokemon's moves to ignore the effects of an enemy Pokemon's Reflect, Light Screen, Safeguard, Mist, or Aurora Veil move. With some tweaks and adjustments, Spiritomb can pack a decent punch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Later this week, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can catch yet another previous generation Pokemon when the Unrivaled Cinderace with the Mightiest Mark arrives as a seven-star Tera Raid Battle in Paldea. The event is set to begin on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 12:00 am UTC and will remain active until Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet community is eagerly waiting for the developers at Game Freak to finally announce the long-awaited DLC for the latest Generation IX titles. Fans are already speculating about what could arrive as part of the rumored update, with the latest leaks pointing at Paradox forms of Virizion and Suicune.

Poll : 0 votes