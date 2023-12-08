Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will reportedly bring an unused type combination with Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest DLC, The Indigo Disk, will debut on December 14, 2023. Even though the release date is close at hand, the leaking community never rests, and the prominent leaker Riddler_Khu has suggested that a previously unused elemental type combination would arrive in The Indigo Disk. Specifically, a Bug/Dragon-type species would somehow be connected to Applin.

In his X (formerly Twitter) account, Khu shared a meme image combining a Hydreigon and a Volcarona to create - of all things - an apple. Although Khu is well-known for cryptic messages, this particular reference wasn't a tough one to figure out.

On the eve of The Indigo Disk, the leaker is pointing to the inclusion of some form of Bug/Dragon-type evolution connected to Applin.

Analyzing the addition of a Bug/Dragon-type species in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

As of Generation IX and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, no Bug/Dragon-type has debuted in the game. However, considering Applin already has three distinct evolutions, all of which are Grass/Dragon-type, adding a new form or evolution that is Bug/Dragon-type instead is certainly an interesting prospect. It also fits with Applin's lore as a creature living inside of an apple.

While two of Applin's evolutions (Flapple and Appletun) show the Pokemon living inside the apple in different forms, one has to consider that plenty of bugs also enjoy living in fruit, making a Bug/Dragon-type related to Applin a natural fit from one standpoint. Moreover, the implications of such a type combination in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet battles are interesting in their own right.

Combining the Bug- and Dragon-types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would likely result in a species with a 4x resistance to Grass-type attacks that would no longer be weak to Fire-type moves. However, the combination would likely have a fair share of weaknesses, including Ice-, Rock-, Dragon-, Fairy-, and Flying-type moves, at least in theory.

Meanwhile, having access to a Bug- and Dragon-type arsenal would also make this species a solid counter against Grass-, Dark-, Psychic-, and Dragon-type targets in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As for the creature's appearance, the meme that Riddler_Khu posted may offer some clues. Fans have seemingly settled on the idea of some form of moth/hydra hybrid.

Considering many different types of insect larvae live and eat within apples, there is certainly plenty of inspiration that Game Freak could draw from. From MealyBugs to moth larvae (which would correlate with the Volcarona usage in the meme) to cicadas and beetles, there are several real-world bugs that the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet developers could have used as a base.

However, it's just as likely that Game Freak went a completely different and non-nature-focused route. Given that Hydreigon and Volcarona were used in Khu's post, it's possible that the creature could appear as some form of dragon with moth-like wings or even a three-headed moth living within an apple. There's been no shortage of speculation since Khu's post first made the rounds.

At the end of the day, Riddler_Khu's posts should always be taken with a grain of salt where Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks are concerned. While the leaker has certainly been correct in the past, many posts of his either ended up being a bit of trolling or didn't pan out in the end. Regardless, the final arrival of a Bug/Dragon-type species in the Pokemon series is a welcome one.

Regardless of whether this new type combination will evolve from Applin or one of its existing evolutions (Flapple, Appletun, Dipplin), the leaks certainly have fans just a little more excited for December 14, 2023, when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk is made available to download on Nintendo Switch consoles.