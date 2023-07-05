5 best dual-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is one of the best options for exploring various Pokemon types and their unique capabilities. Among them, dual-typing Pokemon possess two types instead of just one, granting them enhanced versatility during battles. These remarkable creatures can utilize moves from both types, giving them a competitive edge over a single type.

This overview will delve into the unique qualities of dual-typings and provide examples of these captivating creatures. Gaining insight into the strengths and weaknesses of these pocket monsters enables players to make more informed choices when constructing their teams. This allows them to engage in battles in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Salamence and 4 other best dual-types in Pokemon GO

1) Charizard - the Flame Pokemon - (Fire/Flying)

Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard's viability and sheer strength have experienced a gradual decline in Pokemon GO. The creature has been rendered somewhat outdated as a Fire-type attacker due to the introduction of many formidable Legendaries, Mega Evolutions, and Shadow variants. However, it remains among the higher ranks of non-legendary and non-shadow Fire Type Pokemon.

It is the only dual-type creature to have two Mega Evolutions. The dragon type on Charizard X gives you more options, so you may prepare a more comprehensive strategy before entering battle. On the other hand, the enhanced firepower of Charizard Y enables it to be one of the top Fire-types to use in the game.

Max Cp - 3266

Attack - 223

Defence -173

Stamina - 186

Recommended Moveset in Pokemon GO - Fire Spin and Blast Burn (14.66 DPS).

Charizard X (Fire/Dragon) - 4353 Max CP, 273 ATK, 213 DEF, and 186 STA.

Charizard Y (Fire/Flying) - 5037 Max CP, 319 ATK, 212 DEF, and 186 STA.

2) Tyranitar - the Armour Pokemon (Rock/Dark)

Tyranitar has consistently been a favorite among players due to its impressive base stat total and comprehensive coverage of Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) moves. Initially, it excelled as a Dark-type attacker, holding the top position in that category. However, its versatility expanded when it gained the move Smack Down through its community day, making it an unrivaled Rock Type attacker as well.

Over time, Tyranitar temporarily relinquished its status as the " top" of both types in Pokemon GO. Nevertheless, in June 2023, the tide returned to Tyranitar with the introduction of Brutal Swing. With this newfound move, Tyranitar surpasses its competition as a Dark Type. It has returned to its former glory as a formidable force in the Dark Type realm.

Max Cp - 4335

Attack - 251

Defence - 207

Stamina - 225

Recommended Moveset in Pokemon GO - Bite and Brutal Swing (15.89 DPS).

Recommended variant - Shadow Tyranitar (18.57 DPS).

3) Garchomp - the Mach Pokemon (Dragon/Ground)

Despite facing significant competition and not possessing the highest attack stat, Garchomp proves to be an effective option as a Dragon-type attacker. This Pokemon stands apart in this role thanks to its secondary Ground-type. This grants it game-changing resistance even when facing Dragon-type bosses that employ Rock or Electric-type moves. Garchomp now stands as one of the top Ground-type attackers in the game with Earth Power and Earquake.

However, do note that Ground-type attacks tend to have lower DPS (damage per second) than other types, resulting in situations where alternative attacking options may be more effective. Garchomp relies on favorable weather conditions, such as Sunny or Clear weather, to truly shine.

Max Cp - 4479

Attack - 261

Defence - 193

Stamina - 239

Recommended Moveset in Pokemon GO - Dragon Tail and Outrage (15.19 DPS).

Recommended variant- Shadow Garchomp (18.23 DPS).

4) Salamence - the Dragon Pokemon (Dragon/Flying)

Salamence, a formidable choice, distinguishes itself as a prominent Dragon-type among its peers. Its impressive Attack stat is the second-highest among non-legendary Pokemon. By combining Outrage and Draco Meteor, Salamence can surpass Rayquaza, the most potent non-shadow Dragon in Pokemon GO. Salamence's access to a fast, charged Fire-type move proves valuable as a reliable counter against Ice-type opponents.

Max Cp - 4239

Attack - 277

Defence - 168

Stamina - 216

Recommended Moveset in Pokemon GO - Dragon Tail and Outrage (17.55 DPS).

Recommended variant - Mega Salamence (24.10 DPS).

5) Reshiram - the Vast White Pokemon (Dragon/Fire) and

Zekrom - the Deep Black Pokemon (Dragon/Electric)

The legendary Pokemon Zekrom and Reshiram (image via The Pokemon Company)

Reshiram and Zekrom are members of the Tao Trio available in Pokemon Go. They are a fan favorite partly because they are mascots in the Pokemon Black/White games. Both have the same stats: very high Attack, solid versatility, and a decisive moveset.

These legendaries debuted as the top tier at their release (excluding Shadows). Add these Pokemon to your arsenal in Pokemon GO, especially if you lack Fire and Electric-type attackers.

Max Cp - 4565.

Attack - 275.

Defence - 211.

Stamina - 205.

Recommended Moveset for Reshiram - Fire Fang and Fusion Flare (17.38 DPS).

Recommended Moveset for Zekrom- Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt (17.95 DPS).

In conclusion, dual-typing Pokemon in Pokemon Go offer a distinct advantage to players with their ability to use moves from two different types. This versatility can make them formidable opponents in battle, as they can cover more weaknesses and have a more comprehensive range of attacks at their disposal. However, players should also know their weaknesses and use them strategically in battle.

Poll : 0 votes