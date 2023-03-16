Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet sneak peek offers a look at Spidops ex, Koraidon ex, and more

News surrounding Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been quite exciting lately, and it appears that the adventures and creatures of the Paldea region are reaching new mediums.

Specifically, Generation IX's Pocket Monsters and characters are making their way to the franchise's trading card game.

On March 31, 2023, the Pokemon Trading Card Game will usher in 190 new cards with the Scarlet & Violet set. Complete with new species, plenty of abilities, and devastating attacks, the collection of cards should be an impactful addition to the ever-expanding world and meta of the TCG.

In addition to the set's announcement, The Pokemon Company offered a sneak peek into some of the upcoming cards.

The Pokemon Company previews five TCG cards in the Scarlet & Violet set

Koraidon and Miraidon ex are only a few of the great cards coming in the Scarlet & Violet set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though the Scarlet & Violet TCG set has been obtainable via Japanese imports for quite some time, players will likely be excited at the prospect of a worldwide release at the end of March. As is customary, a few cards that can be found in the TCG set were previewed in the news post for the Scarlet & Violet set announcement.

Five cards were unveiled for the community, including Spidops ex, Maushold, Slowbro, Pachirisu, and Koraidon ex.

Spidops ex details

Grass-type

260 HP

Ability: Trap Territory - Your opponent's Active Pokemon requires one more colorless energy to retreat.

- Your opponent's Active Pokemon requires one more colorless energy to retreat. Attack: Wire Hang - Costs one grass and one colorless energy. The attack does 30 more damage for each colorless energy in the active opponent's retreat cost. The move's base damage is 90 otherwise.

- Costs one grass and one colorless energy. The attack does 30 more damage for each colorless energy in the active opponent's retreat cost. The move's base damage is 90 otherwise. Weakness - Fire-type damage

- Fire-type damage Retreat Cost - Two colorless energy

Maushold details

Colorless/Normal-type

70 HP

Attack 1: Slap - Costs one colorless energy. Deals 40 damage.

- Costs one colorless energy. Deals 40 damage. Attack 2: Family Attack - Costs two colorless energy. The attack deals 70 damage for each Maushold you have in play.

- Costs two colorless energy. The attack deals 70 damage for each Maushold you have in play. Weakness - Fighting-type

- Fighting-type Retreat Cost - One colorless energy

Slowbro details

Water-type

100 HP

Ability: Strange Behavior - You can move one damage counter from another Pokemon to Slowbro as many times as you want per turn.

- You can move one damage counter from another Pokemon to Slowbro as many times as you want per turn. Attack: Bubble Drain - Costs one water and one colorless energy. Deals 60 base damage and heals Slowbro for 30 damage.

- Costs one water and one colorless energy. Deals 60 base damage and heals Slowbro for 30 damage. Weakness - Electric-type

- Electric-type Retreat Cost - Three colorless energy

Pachirisu details

Electric-type

70 HP

Ability: Electricity Pouches - This card cannot be paralyzed.

- This card cannot be paralyzed. Attack: Everyone Discharge - Costs one electric and one colorless energy. Deals 10 base damage and an additional 20 damage for each Electric-type Pokemon in your bench. The damage dealt is not affected by weaknesses.

- Costs one electric and one colorless energy. Deals 10 base damage and an additional 20 damage for each Electric-type Pokemon in your bench. The damage dealt is not affected by weaknesses. Weakness - Fighting-type

- Fighting-type Retreat Cost - One colorless energy

Koraidon ex details

Fighting-type

230 HP

Ability: Dino Cry - Once per turn, you can attach two Fighting-type Basic Energy cards from your discard pile to your Fighting-type Basic Pokemon any way you'd like. The activation of this ability ends your turn.

- Once per turn, you can attach two Fighting-type Basic Energy cards from your discard pile to your Fighting-type Basic Pokemon any way you'd like. The activation of this ability ends your turn. Attack: Wild Impact - Costs two fighting energy and one colorless. Deals 220 damage. On your next turn after using this move, Koraidon ex cannot attack.

- Costs two fighting energy and one colorless. Deals 220 damage. On your next turn after using this move, Koraidon ex cannot attack. Weakness - Psychic-type

- Psychic-type Retreat Cost - Two colorless energy

With the TCG set only two weeks away, fans will surely have plenty of new strategies to come up with and cards to collect. As more cards are revealed as part of the set, the meta should expand in new and exciting ways that befit the Generation IX games quite well.

The Scarlet & Violet release may be the first of its kind in the Trading Card Game. However, there is little doubt that more Paldean creatures and characters will make their way into the game in the future.

