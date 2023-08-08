Pokemon TCG tier list for August 2023

The Pokemon TCG, or Trading Card Game, remains one of the most popular of its kind in the world. Countless players go head-to-head in battles, and the community is always formulating new deck types to help shake up the metagame. Other fans just love collecting, trading, and selling cards, and there's little doubt that there is a market for all three in 2023.

Moreover, the Pokemon TCG remains resoundingly popular in competitive circles, and the World Championships are quickly approaching. Here, the best of the best will compete until only one trainer emerges victorious and is crowned the top player in the world.

Before the World Championships kick off, it doesn't hurt to take a look at a tentative tier list for the Pokemon TCG based on their official tournament points accrued.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Breaking down the tier list for the Pokemon TCG before Worlds 2023

S Tier

When it comes to the best competitive decks in the Standard format, the S-Tier options emerge in the spotlight. These options have just about everything a player could ask for, from draw power and flexibility to strong Pocket Monsters with excellent abilities and multiple paths to victory.

The top options in the S-Tier bracket of the Pokemon TCG haven't shifted much recently, and they remain incredibly strong contenders in the lead-up to the World Championship.

S-Tier Decks: Lugia Archeops, Mew Genesect, Lost Zone Box, Giratina VSTAR, Miraidon ex, Hisuian Goodra VSTAR, Gardevoir ex, Arceus VSTAR, Rapid Strike Inteleon VMAX

A Tier

Although A-Tier decks may not be the best of the best in Pokemon TCG, trainers shouldn't ignore their solid and reliable capabilities. They have defined paths to win, great card synergy, and plenty of options to get the cards that are needed quickly. They may have their direct counters or shortcomings, but a skilled trainer can still rely on an A-Tier deck to get the job done.

A-Tier decks may not have racked up as many tournament points and wins as the S-Tier options, but players shouldn't neglect them.

A-Tier Decks: Chien-Pao Baxcalibur, Palkia VSTAR, Darkrai, United Wings, Dialga VSTAR, Ancient Wisdom Regis, Regidrago VSTAR

B Tier

The B-Tier of Pokemon TCG is comprised of decks that either have fallen out of favor to some degree or those that are slowly making their way up the listings. They're far from perfect and have some inconsistencies and weaknesses, but a capable trainer can still handle them with mastery and win plenty of matches.

At the B Tier and below, Pokemon TCG fans will want to be more aware of their matchups when facing opponents. S- and A-Tier options still have to deal with counters, but B-Tier picks are a bit more susceptible and may not always have as many paths to securing a win.

B-Tier Decks: Blaziken VMAX, Kyurem VMAX, Snorlax Stall, Wild Freeze Articuno, Dynamotor Flaaffy, Galarian Weezing, Control Box, Eternatus VMAX, Rapid Strike Urshifu

C Tier

Though they can still hold their own here and there, C-Tier decks have fallen victim to the ever-shifting meta and may not be as effective as they once were. With these Pokemon TCG decks, victory is still well within reach, but trainers may need to have quite a few things go right and ward off any opposing attempts to disrupt or counter their plans.

When it comes to a C-Tier deck, Pokemon TCG fans will have to account for the ins and outs of their choice while being very aware of popular decks in the meta. A lack of preparation can lead to a rough road ahead.

C-Tier Decks: Raikou V, Solrock Lunatone, Zoroark Box, Eldegoss Control, Zacian V, Mewtwo V-Union

It should be said that all tier lists are tentative and subjective. The Pokemon Trading Card Game meta isn't known for its long-term consistency due to the regular influx of cards and expansion sets, so the listings above should be taken with a grain of salt, at the very least.

Nonetheless, the entire meta may shift substantially as the World Championships begin and the best players are able to show off their new decks and strategies. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait long, as the tournament begins on August 11, 2023.