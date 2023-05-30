5 Pokemon to transfer first to Scarlet and Violet once HOME 3.0 arrives

Pokemon HOME is receiving its long-awaited 3.0 update on May 29, 2023. After the update goes live, trainers will be able to transfer the Pocket Monsters obtained elsewhere and deposited into HOME to the Paldea region of Scarlet and Violet. While not every creature can be sent to Scarlet and Violet this way, plenty of creatures are certainly worth using in the two Generation IX titles.

From Legendary Pokemon to regional variants, many Pocket Monsters can be sent to Scarlet and Violet that aren't normally obtainable on their own. Not only should this help trainers complete their Pokedexes, but HOME 3.0 presents new opportunities to formulate battle teams in both PvE raids and PvP battles.

But which Pokemon should trainers prioritize as they update HOME to its latest update?

5 Pokemon worth transferring first from HOME to Scarlet and Violet

1) Mewtwo

Throughout the Pokemon series, Mewtwo remains one of the best legendaries that trainers can get their hands on. With fantastic stats, a diverse collection of learnable moves, and an undeniable presence on the battlefield, Mewtwo should fit into any team composition as you make your way through Paldea. Its ability, Pressure, will also be quite useful in both PvE and PvP battles since it increases PP usage when an opponent uses any move.

Mewtwo should prove to open up the meta for PvP in particular, but its true utility in the meta remains to be seen until it participates in more battles after being transferred post-HOME 3.0.

2) Giratina

Although Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl aren't the most popular games in the franchise, they did offer some opportunities to transfer plenty of great Pocket Monsters to HOME.

Among the best transfers to HOME include Giratina, the master of the Distortion World. This Ghost/Dragon-type should prove to be incredibly useful in Scarlet and Violet battles, even if the two Generation IX titles have plenty of good Dragon and Ghost-type creatures already.

With great stats, abilities, and learnable moves, Giratina should skyrocket in popularity after HOME 3.0 due to its availability in Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl as well as Pokemon GO.

3) Greninja

Although Pokemon Scarlet and Violet did make Greninja temporarily available courtesy of a Tera Raid event, HOME 3.0 provides the opportunity to acquire Greninja without needing to raid at all.

Greninja consistently performs well throughout the series as a Water-type starter, and the advent of Scarlet and Violet's Terastallization should improve Greninja's battle capabilities even further. Unfortunately, the exclusive Ash Ketchum Greninja variant doesn't appear to be transferable, but standard Greninja should be a great asset to Scarlet and Violet trainers regardless.

4) Hisuian Zoroark

HOME 3.0's improved functionality will allow trainers to transfer regional variants into Scarlet and Violet, including Hisuian creatures from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Among these Hisui variants, Hisuian Zoroark should be one of the prioritized transfers.

Its rare Normal/Ghost-typing makes it an outlier in many type matchups in battle, and its Illusion ability should prove quite tricky for opposing trainers in PvP battles. Furthermore, Game Freak is offering a redemption code to obtain Hisuian Zoroark by pre-ordering Scarlet and Violet's two-part DLC expansion, but fans can bypass this entirely by transferring the creature from HOME instead.

5) Eternatus

Plenty of Pokemon from Sword and Shield are certainly worth transferring from HOME 3.0, but Eternatus may be the most notable. The legendary Galar region Poison/Dragon-type not only has a unique elemental type combination, but it also has sky-high stats and a collection of deadly moves.

Being able to terastallize should only vastly improve Eternatus' combat capabilities, which should be helpful considering that the creature's Eternamax form likely won't be accessible in Scarlet and Violet. Regardless, Eternatus should prove to be very helpful in a trainer's pursuits, regardless of whether they are fighting in PvE raids or PvP battles.

Additionally, like Mewtwo, Eternatus benefits from the ability Pressure, which diminishes an opponent's PP total by increasing the cost of moves used.

Poll : 0 votes