Pokemon Unite Chandelure guide: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

Chandelure became Pokemon Unite's latest Attacker on April 27, 2023. The Unovan Pocket Monster battles through the use of its flames and can conjure ghostly structures. It excels not only at dealing damage over time with burns but also slowing down opponents to prevent their escape and overall mobility. Unsurprisingly, trainers are already flocking to this Fire/Ghost-type creature.

In the event that trainers have acquired Chandelure already, they're likely curious about how to optimize it in Pokemon Unite. With so many potential item, move, and boost emblem combinations, it can be tricky to build any Pocket Monster.

Fortunately, with the right knowledge, Pokemon Unite players can turn Chandelure into a deadly carry capable of eliminating just about any target it faces.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

How to optimize Chandelure's build in Pokemon Unite

All in all, Chandelure performs well in Pokemon Unite even without optimizing its movesets and items. However, outfitting the creature with a build that plays to its strengths as a special attack-heavy Attacker will make it even more dangerous when it steps into a Unite Battle.

It's also important to cover for Chandelure's shortcomings, specifically its lackluster mobility, which can leave it in harm's way. Since this Pocket Monster doesn't have great durability, it's best to give it a little extra help to maneuver and avoid dangerous situations.

Here is the recommended build for Chandelure in Pokemon Unite:

Moves - Overheat and Imprison

- Overheat and Imprison Battle Item - X Speed

- X Speed Held Item - Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick Spoon

- Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick Spoon Boost Emblem Configuration - Six green and four white boost emblems. Prioritize increasing special attack and use attack and critical hit rate for negative point totals.

With the build listed above, Chandelure deals even more damage in Pokemon Unite, both in bursts and over time. Trainers can use Imprison to hold enemy targets in place before scorching them with Overheat.

The boost emblem configuration should magnify the damage that Chandelure deals as an Attacker. Opponents who aren't outright knocked out by Overheat will likely be forced into retreat, and they'll be taking burn damage over time as they fall back.

Combining Wise Glasses and Choice Specs increases Chandelure's overall damage ceiling as well as its floor. The Slick Spoon is also magnificent for this Ghost/Fire-type Pokemon since it already has the ability to ignore an opponent's special defense to a degree.

The addition of Slick Spoon should give this Pocket Monster the ability to ignore even more of an opponent's defenses. This will result in more overall damage, even to high-defense foes like Defenders.

Lastly, trainers should absolutely address Chandelure's lack of mobility, which is where X Speed comes in. Sure, it won't magically make it a Speedster, but the short speed boost should be incredibly helpful for this Pokemon in the event that it ends up in danger or needs to move quickly to a map objective.

X Speed is also crucial in assisting Chandelure with any form of retreat it may need to make. Since this Pokemon is quite fragile, it shouldn't stay in a losing fight a second longer than it has to.

Poll : 0 votes