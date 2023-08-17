Pokemon Unite: Complete Mewtwo Y unlock guide

Pokemon Unite has blessed its players with Mewtwo Y. This creature along with its Mega Forme has hit Aeos Island and you will be able to obtain it very similarly to Mewtwo X and its Mega Forme. Unlike the latter, Mewtwo Y will not be directly involved in the second-anniversary celebration of Pokemon Unite. However, you can expect to face similar missions in the challenge that will eventually give you Mewtwo Y.

It will play the role of an Attacker in Pokemon Unite and will bank heavily on its ranged abilities. You cannot play it similarly as you would do with Mewtwo X. While the initial Forme of Mewtwo Y feels similar to Mewtwo X, the Mega Forme differ vastly from each other.

Moves like Psystrike and Teleport have different mechanics in both these creatures and that adds a lot of spice to the mix. The Unite move, however, is identical in both variants of Mega Mewtwo. In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about obtaining Mewtwo Y in Pokemon Unite.

How to unlock Mewtwo Y in Pokemon Unite

Similar to Mewtwo X, Mewtwo Y will have a unique event through which you will be able to unlock this Unite license without spending any gems. The event is called Mewtwo Y Crystal Cave Challenge. As you complete missions in the Crystal Cave Challenge event, you will earn Y Cave Crystals. You can use them to obtain the Mewtwo Y license in Unite.

Everything you need to know about the Mewtwo Y Crystal Cave Challenge in Pokemon Unite

You can find Mewtwo’s Crystal Cave Challenge under the Mewtwo Commemorative Event tab in the Events section under Featured Events. As of the writing of this article, you have a little under 26 days to complete all the missions and collect the Mewtwo Y license in Unite.

Follow these instructions to progress through the map of the event:

You will get one die every day when you log into the game. Rolling these will help you move through the squares on the map.

If you do not like the number that the die lands on, you can use 100 Aeos coins to re-roll the die. This can be done five times for every die.

You can play Panic Parade and exchange the points you get in this mode for die. 1,000 points will give you one die.

Landing on a Lucky Square will give you a random boost that will push you further up the squares on the map.

Depending on the route you choose on the map, you will get either 10 or 15 Mewtwo Y Crystals.

Once you have collected 100 Mewtwo Crystals, you can obtain the Mewtwo Y Unite license from the Crystal Cave Exchange tab.

How much does Mewtwo Y cost in Pokemon Unite?

As of the writing of this article, you can get this Unite license for free if you play the Crystal Cave Challenge event. However, if you missed this event, you can purchase this license from the Unite shop for 15,000 Aeos coins or 700 gems.

Is Mewtwo Y worth buying in Pokemon Unite?

Mewtwo Y, though a bit different from Mewtwo X, is one of the strongest creatures in the game. It is definitely going to dominate the current metagame of Unite PvP. So, yes, you should definitely consider obtaining this creature in Unite. To learn more reasons as to why you should consider Mega Mewtwo Y, read this article.