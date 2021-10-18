Pokemon Unite's 1.2.1.7 Update Teases Decidueye's Addition to the Roster

Not even a day after the drop of Pokemon Unite's 1.2.1.7 update, dataminers rooted through Pokemon Unite's files and found some of the more interesting things to come in the game's future.

The next three Pokemon to be added to the game were discovered: Skwovet, Nickit, and Rowlet. Players have known about Greedent's eventual addition to Pokemon Unite since the game's launch; however, Decidueye being added has caught many players off guard.

Decidueye in Pokemon Unite

"In a tenth of a second, it can nock and fire an arrow quill, piercing an opponent's weak point before they notice what's happening." - an excerpt from Decidueye's Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Decidueye is Rowlet's fully evolved form and was added to the franchise in the seventh generation games, Pokemon Sun and Moon. Since then, the Rowlet line has been a favorite amongst fans of the main series.

Decidueye is the Grass type starter of the Alola Region as well as being part Ghost type. Decidueye also has a very unique design, taking inspiration from various archers from the fantasy genre sporting a hood as well as shooting its feathers as arrows from a bowstring to attack its opponents.

The release date for Decidueye is still unknown as the Arrow Quill Pokemon has not been officially announced by the developers but it can be inferred that Decidueye will be the next Pokemon to be added to Pokemon Unite after Greedent as it has been officially announced.

Decidueye's role in Pokemon Unite is also unknown. Given its nature as an archer as well as appearing to be more lightframed and slim, it can be guessed that Decidueye will be a ranged Jungler in Pokemon Unite or at the very least a ranged bottom lane attacker.

Decidueye's moves are also unknown as the Pokemon has only recently been added to Pokemon Unite's files so players are unaware as to how Decidueye will play and can only speculate for the time being.

While Decidueye is a very interesting choice and will undoubtedly be a very fun Pokemon to play in Pokemon Unite, information regarding its release and moveset are very scarce as it has only recently been added in Pokemon Unite's files.

Edited by Danyal Arabi