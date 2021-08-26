Pokemon Unite: How to get the Goal Getter effect

With the release of Pokemon Unite, some battle items from the main series were tweaked to work better in the MOBA format. New battle items, such as the Goal Getter, were also introduced.

Unlike held items, which provide a passive bonus that is always active on the holder, battle items require a button input from the player before their effects can be activated.

How to use the Goal Getter in Pokemon Unite

Slowbro scoring a goal in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Goal Getter has a simple ability in Pokemon Unite. When activated, the user is granted a buff that doubles the speed at which they can score goals. This is an effect that is best used when the player has accumulated a large number of points and needs to score goals fast.

Typically, the Goal Getter is an item that is ideal for quickly ambushing a weak goal before an opposing Pokemon can defend it. Players can simply activate the effect of the Goal Getter and use a dash move like Garchomp's Dig or Slowbro's Surf to get inside the opposing goal. From there, players can score goals and retreat to the best of their ability.

The Goal Getter can also be used by a center area Pokemon to sneak in a goal while the enemy team is preoccupied battling Rotom, Drednaw, Zapdos or engaging in a team fight.

To obtain the Goal Getter, players simply have to play the game and level up their account. Once they reach Trainer Level 16, the Goal Getter can be claimed and equipped to be used in Unite Battles. Players can access their item box in the main menu to equip it to their loadout. They can also equip it when selecting the Pokemon they would like to use for their battle.

In summary, the Goal Getter and its effect in Pokemon Unite can be very effective if used correctly.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh