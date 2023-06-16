Pokemon Unite June 15 patch: How do the changes affect the meta?

Pokemon Unite continues to shift and evolve its meta, thanks to the inclusion of several new playable Unite Licenses as well as balance patches. The latest of the latter arrived on June 15, 2023, in the form of Patch 1.10.1.3. Approximately four Pocket Monsters received buffs, while six of the meta's top picks also incurred nerfs.

As with many other major balance patches in Pokemon Unite, the competitive meta may be in a state of flux until players acclimate to the new changes. Buffs and nerfs don't necessarily mean certain licenses are more or less viable, but the changes sometimes alter the community's view on some playable Pocket Monsters.

For Pokemon Unite players who haven't had the chance to look over the patch notes, it doesn't hurt to examine the in-game changes and their potential impacts on the meta.

Full slate of buffs and nerfs in Pokemon Unite Patch 1.10.1.3

The most visible creatures at the forefront of Pokemon Unite, particularly those often seen in Ranked Unite Battles, got the lion's share of attention in Patch 1.10.1.3. Creatures that have plagued players for quite some time and menaced the meta have been tempered down somewhat.

Meanwhile, some niche options may find a newfound prevalence, thanks to the improvements they received, however small they may be. Only time will tell just how impactful this recent update turns out to be as trainers continue battling and formulating synergies and team compositions.

Buffs in Patch 1.10.1.3

Aegislash - Overall defense stat has been increased from 338~680 from levels 1-15. Special Defense has also been improved to 235~494. Shadow Claw's damage has been increased by 5%. These changes apply only to Aegislash's Shield Form.

- Overall defense stat has been increased from 338~680 from levels 1-15. Special Defense has also been improved to 235~494. Shadow Claw's damage has been increased by 5%. These changes apply only to Aegislash's Shield Form. Azumarill - The passive ability, Huge Power, has improved its Critical Hit multiplier from 150% to 170%.

- The passive ability, Huge Power, has improved its Critical Hit multiplier from 150% to 170%. Buzzwole - Defense has been boosted to 120~500 from levels 1-15. Special Defense has also been increased to 80~380 from levels 1-15. 75% of the damage dealt from Leech Life heals Buzzwole up from 50%. Superpower has a strengthened shield that is based on 12% of Buzzwole's max HP compared to 8%. The shield grows in power by 2% of Buzzwole's maximum HP for each multiplier stack of Muscle Game, up from 1.5% per stack.

- Defense has been boosted to 120~500 from levels 1-15. Special Defense has also been increased to 80~380 from levels 1-15. 75% of the damage dealt from Leech Life heals Buzzwole up from 50%. Superpower has a strengthened shield that is based on 12% of Buzzwole's max HP compared to 8%. The shield grows in power by 2% of Buzzwole's maximum HP for each multiplier stack of Muscle Game, up from 1.5% per stack. Dragonite - Attack stat has increased to 165~550 from levels 1-15. Attack speed has boosted to 110%~150% from levels 1-15 as well. Multiscale's damage reduction percentage has been raised to 30%.

Nerfs in Patch 1.10.1.3

Dodrio - Boosted attack damage reduced by 10%.

- Boosted attack damage reduced by 10%. Glaceon - Icicle Spear's bonus damage has been reduced from 2% of a target's remaining HP to 1%. Ice Shard's cooldown has increased from seven seconds to eight and a half seconds.

- Icicle Spear's bonus damage has been reduced from 2% of a target's remaining HP to 1%. Ice Shard's cooldown has increased from seven seconds to eight and a half seconds. Lapras - Water Pulse's damage is reduced by 10%. Bubble Beam's cooldown has raised from seven to nine seconds. The overall damage output of Lapras Express has been lowered by 15%.

- Water Pulse's damage is reduced by 10%. Bubble Beam's cooldown has raised from seven to nine seconds. The overall damage output of Lapras Express has been lowered by 15%. Sableye - From levels 1-15, Sableye's HP has dropped from the initial range of 3,300~7,900 down to 3,000~6,900. Sableye's basic attack damage has been lowered to 110~300 from levels 1-15, and Knock Off's damage output has been reduced by 15%.

- From levels 1-15, Sableye's HP has dropped from the initial range of 3,300~7,900 down to 3,000~6,900. Sableye's basic attack damage has been lowered to 110~300 from levels 1-15, and Knock Off's damage output has been reduced by 15%. Urshifu - Surging Strikes has had its damage nerfed by 10%.

- Surging Strikes has had its damage nerfed by 10%. Zacian - The range of Zacian's fourth basic attack has been reduced by 40%. The energy cost to enhance the power of Intrepid Sword has increased to 8/12/15 points based on level. Sacred Sword's stun time has been lowered from 0.6 seconds to 0.2.

What does Patch 1.10.1.3 mean for Pokemon Unite's meta?

It's no secret that the Pokemon Unite community has had criticisms hurled towards some of the nerfed licenses in Patch 1.10.1.3, particularly the likes of Zacian and Sableye, who were widely considered to be borderline game-breaking. The same can be said for Glaceon, who should be much easier to deal with in lane now.

Dodrio's nerfs are relatively tame but should keep the Pokemon from hammering away at opponents early on in a Unite Battle. Securing kills early will still be possible with Dodrio, but Pokemon Unite trainers will have to lean a little bit more on their moveset and less on their auto-attack.

Lapras' nerfs are significant, which may lead more Pokemon Unite players to utilize its Perish Song build. However, this will also be affected due to Bubble Beam's raised cooldowns and Lapras Express' reduced damage output.

Urshifu did take a hit from this patch, but a 10% reduction in Surging Strikes' damage is hardly a death sentence for this meta pick. However, the litany of nerfs to Zacian and Sableye could make them more challenging to play, which may address some community members' concerns that the two creatures require little skill.

The largest perceivable winner of Pokemon Unite's recent patch on the buff side is Dragonite. It should see an uptick in the use of its Rampage build thanks to its attack damage/speed buff, and the increase in damage reduction of Multiscale should make it a slightly more capable brawler.

On the topic of Pokemon Unite's brawler-style All-Rounders, Buzzwole and Aegislash have both received improved survivability, which should keep them in lane longer and make them more valuable in teamfights as a whole. However, players will have to remember that Sword Form Aegislash remains the same as before.

Lastly, Azumarill's buff to Huge Power should make it much more capable damage-wise as long as players are battling single targets and activating the passive ability as much as possible. Otherwise, this All-Rounder in Pokemon Unite will remain the same in team engagements.

