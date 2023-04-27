Pokemon Unite Legacy Trainer Showdown Cynthia: Schedule, requirements, rewards, and more

Pokemon Unite's latest Legacy Trainer Showdown will take place from April 21, 2023, to May 21, 2023. During this period, players can expend showdown tickets to battle a team of elite trainers from the Pokemon series, this time spearheaded by Cynthia and her beloved Garchomp. By winning battles in the Legacy Trainer Showdown, players can collect a plethora of rewards.

During this event, trainers will be able to collect Trainer Battle Coins, which can be exchanged for a myriad of rewards. Players will battle teams of CPU opponents on the Theia Sky Ruins map and progress through enemy teams until they take on the final team of elite trainers. The team includes five memorable characters from across the franchise.

For Pokemon Unite players who need extra information, it's a good time to take a look at the event in its entirety.

What to know about the current Legacy Trainer Showdown in Pokemon Unite

As previously mentioned, Pokemon Unite trainers will have one month to battle in the Legacy Trainer Showdown and collect coins for various rewards. As players progress through sequential battles with CPU opponents of varied difficulty levels, they'll ultimately face the full force of five legacy trainers on one team.

Cynthia leads the way with Garchomp, but she is flanked by many memorable trainers from the Pokemon franchise, including:

Green (Blastoise)

Korrina (Lucario)

Raihan (Duraludon)

Leon (Charizard)

To compete in the Legacy Trainer Showdown, Pokemon Unite trainers will need to use special tickets to do so. One ticket will be awarded to players for free upon logging in, but additional tickets will need to be purchased from the in-game shop for 200 Aeos Coins.

The Legacy Trainer Showdown can be joined at multiple difficulty levels ranging from Casual to Extreme. Completing higher difficulties offers the opportunity to gather more Trainer Battle Coins, so players may want to assemble a team of their most proficient fellow trainers to take on the higher difficulty levels.

Once players have racked up plenty of Trainer Battle Coins by completing the challenges for the showdown, they can exchange them for plenty of worthwhile rewards.

All challenges for Legacy Trainer Showdown in Pokemon Unite

Win the showdown one time on Casual - Five Trainer Battle Coins

- Five Trainer Battle Coins Win the showdown one time on Intermediate - Five Trainer Battle Coins

- Five Trainer Battle Coins Win the showdown one time on Expert - Ten Trainer Battle Coins

- Ten Trainer Battle Coins Win the showdown one time on Extreme - 20 Trainer Battle Coins

- 20 Trainer Battle Coins Participate in the showdown four times - Five Trainer Battle Coins

- Five Trainer Battle Coins Participate in the showdown eight times - Five Trainer Battle Coins

- Five Trainer Battle Coins Participate in the showdown ten times - Ten Trainer Battle Coins

- Ten Trainer Battle Coins Participate in the showdown 20 times - 20 Trainer Battle Coins

- 20 Trainer Battle Coins In the Legacy Trainer Showdown format, win five times - Ten Trainer Battle Coins

- Ten Trainer Battle Coins In the Legacy Trainer Showdown format, win ten times - Ten Trainer Battle Coins

All Trainer Battle Coin Rewards for Legacy Trainer Showdown in Pokemon Unite

Exchange 160 coins once - Cynthia Trainer Outfit

- Cynthia Trainer Outfit Exchange 35 coins once - Cynthia Trainer Pose

- Cynthia Trainer Pose Exchange 30 coins once - Cynthia Trainer Card Background

- Cynthia Trainer Card Background Exchange 30 coins once - Garchomp Trainer Card Background

- Garchomp Trainer Card Background Exchange 20 coins once - Cynthia Trainer Card Sticker

- Cynthia Trainer Card Sticker Exchange 25 coins once - Energy Boost Tank

- Energy Boost Tank Exchange 20 coins once - 7-Day Battle Point Boost Card

- 7-Day Battle Point Boost Card Exchange 20 coins once - 3-Day Aeos Coin Boost Card

- 3-Day Aeos Coin Boost Card Exchange 40 coins once - 80 Item Enhancers

- 80 Item Enhancers Exchange 5 coins 999 times - Ten Aeos Tickets

With a full month to compete, Pokemon Unite trainers won't want to miss the opportunity to reap all of the rewards from the Legacy Trainer Battle. Plus, taking on the higher difficulty levels is great for practice, so it's absolutely worth looking into in order to hone one's skills with their favorite Unite License.

