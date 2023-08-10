5 Pokemon Unite players to look out for at World Championships 2023

The Pokemon Unite World Championships event for 2023 is just days away. With this, fans are excited to witness the professional scene for the Pokemon franchise's first romp with the MOBA genre of competitive gaming. Though the event is still somewhat new compared to the game's competitors, there have already been some legends tearing it up on the big stage.

Though a majority of the community may overlook this event during the World Championship, some notable players are definitely worth keeping track of as they attempt to climb to the top of the ranked ladder.

So which are some players fans do not want to miss seeing?

Pokemon Unite's five most promising professional players

1) Snowyy

Official imagery depicting S8UL eSports' Pokemon Unite team (Image via S8UL eSports)

Team S8UL's Snowyy has been one of the most consistent players in the recent era of Pokemon Unite professional play. Performing very well in the India Championships alongside his team, he has been a star player for not just S8UL but his previous team, Marcos Gaming, as well.

2) S4L

From the Korean team, Agjil, S4L has been a great performer in competitive play, making it to tournament finals in five out of seven tournaments during his career. After S4L's performance in the Korean finals while playing Urshifu, it will be interesting to see how this player performs when the pressure is on in the Pokemon Unite World Championships.

3) Illuna

Illuna, from the Indonesian team Rex Regum Qeon, has had one of the best records the Unite scene has ever seen. Coming out on top in four of the six tournaments he participated in, Illuna has won over USD $8,000 during the short time he has been a part of the pro scene.

4) Inder

One of the most popular Unite pro players, Inder, is known more for his creative and entertaining content rather than his performance on the TTV professional team. Boasting a 60% tournament win rate, it will be interesting to see if Inder's performance can hold up to the World Championship standard.

5) ToonGotW

In the pro scene, no player has a better track record than ToonGotW. The British gamer has earned over $24,000 dollars from their career in the Unite tournament scene, besides hosting an uncontested 80% tournament success rate. With a player like ToonGotW in their corner, the Talibobo Believers are strong contenders to win the World Championships.

What's next for Pokemon Unite?

Official artwork for Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Currently, players can earn a Unite License for the original Legendary Pokemon, Mewtwo. By participating in its event, players can also earn a Unite License for Mega Mewtwo X, while Mega Mewtwo Y will join Pokemon Unite's roster later on August 17. On the day, players will also be able to earn a Unite License for Mega Mewtwo Y by participating in an event.

Currently, Mewtwo is seen as being incredibly overpowered in the metagame. As such, players should make sure to get their Unite Licenses now before the creature gets nerfed in a future patch update. After all, why not have fun playing Mewtwo while getting some free ranks in the meantime?

There has also been news of new game modes coming to the title, the first of which is Panic Parade. This mode features some PvE aspects, pitting a team of Pokemon controlled by different players against waves of wild Pokemon. Overall, there is plenty to look forward to regarding the future of Pokemon Unite.