Pokemon Unite license tier list for August 2023?

Pokemon Unite is a 5v5 Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game where you take control of one of 56 existing Pokémon and an upcoming one to gain points against the opposing team during a 10-minute round. The objective of every battle is to score the most points. However, throughout the game, players frequently collide with one another.

At this point, the team's makeup in the game is quite important. Five categories make up the game, and the majority of successful teams have a well-balanced selection.

Pokemon Unite tier list for August 2023

Attackers

Attackers in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Attackers are long-range creatures focused on doing damage while preserving their safety in Pokemon Unite. They don't have a lot of tankiness, but their critical damage and a wide variety of techniques give them the advantage of making a big difference in battles.

Due to their weak defenses, Pokemon in this group should keep a safe distance in order to sustain themselves and participate in battles for an extended time. The key to fulfilling this job is player positioning and understanding when to retire to a safe position.

S tier - Inteleon, Mew

A tier - Alolan Ninetales, Venusaur

B tier - Chandelure, Cramorant, Decidueye, Delphox, Espeon, Gardevoir, Glaceon, Sylveon

C tier - Cinderace, Dragapult, Pikachu

D tier - Greninja, Duraludon

Suggested lanes for attackers: Top and bottom lanes

Speedsters

Speedsters in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Speedsters are Pokemon who move quickly and discreetly accumulate points. While their speed is generally good, they also deal a burst of damage. This allows them to move swiftly around the map to score or assist a lane. The rear line and supporters in battle are your prime targets since they have weaker defenses and are simpler to get to.

S tier - None

A tier - Dodrio, Leafeon, Zoroark

B tier - Zeraora

C tier - Talonflame

D tier - Absol, Gengar

Suggested lane for speedsters - Mid/Jungle lane

Defenders

Defenders in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Defenders are the complete opposite of an attacker. They deal less damage, but because of their strong defense and health, they can carelessly jump into the center of a battle. Chaos and confusion arise as a result. Your job is to defend your attackers and speedsters from attack while preventing the enemy from scoring a goal against you.

S tier - Lapras, Slowbro, Umbreon

Lapras, Slowbro, Umbreon A tier - Blastoise, Trevenant

Blastoise, Trevenant B tier - Goodra, Snorlax

Goodra, Snorlax C tier - None

D tier - Greedent, Mamoswine, Crustle

Suggested lanes for defenders: Top and bottom lanes

Supporters

Supporters in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

They are the game's medics with the primary objective of healing other team members while engaged in combat. Defenders rely on you the most since they take the majority of the incoming damage. However, if an attacker or a speedster is outnumbered, you can save them. Some supporters also have other objectives of setting traps for opponents or aiding in movements and placement of the team.

Keep your teammates close so you can support them with heals and shields whenever necessary. Be careful in battle, as your defenses aren't very strong either.

S tier - None

A tier - Blissey, Comefy, Eldegoss, Hoopa

Blissey, Comefy, Eldegoss, Hoopa B tier - Clefable

Clefable C tier - Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime D tier - Sableye, Wigglytuff

Suggested lanes for supporters: Top and bottom lanes

All-Rounders

All Rounders in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

These Pokemon Unite characters are the most well-liked and flexible ones overall. All-Rounders are a complex danger to deal with because, as their name implies, they have a balanced distribution of speed, defense, and damage. Adaptability allows them to start battles, take damage, and efficiently defend objectives.

Please note that as of the Pokemon Unite patch note 1.11.1.4, Mega Mewtwo X will have some major changes. Despite the changes, it is still worthy of its tier standing.

S tier - Mewtwo X, Zacian

Mewtwo X, Zacian A tier - Buzzwole, Urshifu

Buzzwole, Urshifu B tier - Lucario

Lucario C tier - Aegislash, Azumarill, Charizard, Dragonite, Garchomp, Machamp, Scizor, Scyther

Aegislash, Azumarill, Charizard, Dragonite, Garchomp, Machamp, Scizor, Scyther D tier - Tyranitar, Tsareena

Suggested lanes for All-Rounders: Top and bottom lanes